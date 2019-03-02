Shoe of the Week: A Closer Look at Altuzarra’s “Scrunchie” Pump

Long live the scrunchie? The return of hair accessories — puffy headbands, sparkly barrettes and the oft-one of fashion’s most hotly debated trends, but Altuzarra’s George pump — FN’s Shoe of the Week — is a totally new take on the ’80s icon for pre-fall that is actually quite elegant and evening-appropriate, and just may be a better way to wear it.

Altuzarra’s George pump. CREDIT: Lucas Zarebinski

The pump stands out amid the brand’s travel-inspired, pre-fall ’19 collection, which features plenty of leather ready-to-wear and a pair of convertible knee boots that go down to a sleek ankle boot via hidden snaps along the leather sole.

While the shoe was not featured in designer Joseph Altuzarra’s fall ’19 show in Paris on Saturday, the pump silhouette and a variety of boots were still on hand. In place of the scrunchie, ankles were adorned with chain links and rounded studs, which decorated pumps, strappy sandals and even a few thong sandals lined in velvet.

Altuzarra fall ’19 sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Altuzarra fall ’19 sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The designer cited the works of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe as inspiration for the collection, which translated to buckles galore, on open-shouldered sweaters, on the sleeves of tough leather jackets, all down the black leather thigh-high boots that melded into leather pants, and every which way on open-slouched boots and canvas-and-leather knee boots.

A model in boots at the Altuzarra show in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another look from the Altuzarra fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But don’t expect the scrunchie to go away anytime soon — at least not in the hair. With hair accessories still peaking in street style during this fashion month, expect to see a full trickle down to mass market.

