Pantone Revealed Its Color Trend Forecast For Spring 2020 & It Might Surprise You

It’s all about the sea for spring 2020.

On Tuesday during a seminar at Sourcing at Magic in Las Vegas, the VP of Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman, revealed the color trend forecast and why the sea will be fashion’s biggest inspiration.

“It’s a time of rapid change,” she said, explaining that fluidity is prominent as customers and companies continue to embrace diversity. Seeking inclusivity and mindfulness is also an important trend heading into 2020 both for the consumer and companies.

Product is increasingly reflecting nature, with much interest in florals and flesh tones while minerals and colors of the raw earth continue to be prominent.

According to Pressman, popular spring ’19 runway hues included Pantone’s Jester Red, Tumeric, Living Color, Pink Peacock, Pepper Stem, Aspen Gold, Toffee, Mango Mojito and Sweet Liliac.

And as the spring 2020 season approaches, blues are set to be a seasonal cornerstone, with the sea a main source of influence.

She said, “Browns are important across the gamut and are inspired by dried seaweed and driftwood.” White ranges in sand-tinted hues, while blacks are expected to be more deep, wavy and mysterious, similar to the dark depths of the ocean.

Green is another color that will be seen in more acidic, cool and oxygenated tones.

Overall, spring ’20 will be a season of color going outside the lines where color mixing will be of great importance. She noted that the key will be to combine colors through texturing and layering in order to add dimension to looks. She said, “It’s anything but flat.”

