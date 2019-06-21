Is Neon the Must-Try Trend of the Season?

The spring ’19 runways were filled with neon last September, but you never know how trends will actually translate when the season hits. Notable designers making way for the glowing hues included Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott and Virgil Abloh with Off-White.

(L-R): Jeremy Scott, Milly and Christian Siriano spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Classic neon colors like green, yellow, orange and pink were seen in various silhouettes, from gowns to pants. And in terms of shoes, some designers, such as Balenciaga, went all out with fully fluorescent leathers, while others, including Ganni and Gucci, focused on higlighting just a touch of neon accents.

(L-R): Naeem Khan, Off-White and Prabal Gurung spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fast forward nearly a year and it turns out neon is one of this spring season’s biggest color trends.

Stars such as Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and Bella Hadid got a an early start, rocking neon looks in winter. Now, more celebrities have joined the wave, which doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Rihanna’s first collection for her luxury brand Fenty released on May 29, for example, featured a neon pink dress and blazing green heels, proving the trend will continue into the summer months. The star herself wore the vibrant pink hue from head-to-toe at the launch of her New York Fenty pop-up this week.

At the 2019 Met Gala, many attendees opted for neon. Serena Williams, for instance, wore bright green Nike x Off-White sneakers, and Donatella Versace made a statement with fluorescent hair to match her neon gown.

Other celebs are going more subtle with the color — dressing in neutrals and pairing their ensembles with neon accessories.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrities wearing neon this season.

