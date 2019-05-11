An Ode to the Mom Mule: The Nostalgic ’90s Style That Is Back For Good

While ’90s trends continue to rage on this season, it comes to no surprise that the “mom mule” is back in style.

Worn most notably by mothers of the ’90s, the shoe is a sturdy kitten-to-mid-heeled minimal sandal that comes in basic colors and pastel hues. A number of Instagram-led brands such as Staud, Suzanne Rae, by FAR and Intentionally Blank have tapped into the style which is now in demand.

Although the shoe has been hailed the mom mule, the trend comes in several silhouettes that were wore worn by mom’s the of the ’90s era. The mom mule is not only a fun, nostalgic trend we can all indulge in but it’s also a trend that allows us to fully embrace its practicality and elegance, something that was perhaps overlooked in previous decades.

The Thalia Pink Patent Leather shoe from by FAR. CREDIT: By Far

The demand for throwback styles such as the Steve Madden slinky platform slide and “Clueless”-inspired sneakers have pushed even further the significance of the Y2K era. The mom mule not only hits a nostalgic nerve but also is a reflection of the working mothers of the computer age decade.

By 1997, the rate of mothers in the workforce with children under six rose to 65%, according to a study conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With more mother’s in the workforce, a more sensible shoe for women in footwear came to light.

In the same decade, the royal mother of two, Princess Diana, also became a style icon and a lover of the trend.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana in 1993. CREDIT: Lynne Sladky

Princess Diana not only found her sense of style in the 1990s but also began to extend her charity work to help children around the globe. Photos of her in stylish, comfortable outfits propelled her to be both an icon in fashion and an inspirational female figure.

Diana Princess Of Wales visits patients at Brompton Hospital in 1997. CREDIT: Nick Skinner

The effortless style of Princess Diana trickled down to runways and red carpets.

Tyra Banks at the Sports Illustrated Swimwear Show in 1997. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Actress Nicole Kidman at a premiere at Leicester Square, 1992. CREDIT: Mike Forster/Daily Mail/REX/Shut

Twenty years later, it comes as no surprise that the shoe would get another resurgence, this time with funky shapes like a square toe.

The square toe, which popped up on the Balenciaga runway in 2017, has become even hotter now. The look was seen on several runways for fall 2019, including Proenza Schouler and Eckahus Latta.

Today, the playful take on the mom mules trend makes the fad an even more timeless one and perfect for both mothers and non-mothers to enjoy.

