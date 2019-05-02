This Is Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend, According to Moda Operandi

Utilitarian boots were spotted on the runway of Prada's fall '19 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Although spring has just begun, the fashion calendar is already months ahead, with Moda Operandi shedding light on next season’s top trends.

The multi-brand luxury platform published Wednesday its first runway report, predicting the fall’s most sought-after pieces. According to the data, garnered from consumers’ shopping behaviors at its more than 120 designer trunk shows, the footwear category is expected to be led by an unsurprising pair: off-duty boots.

A model wears lace-up boots on the runway at Miu Miu’s fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

From combat to moto styles, the utilitarian trend was spotted on the runways of Prada, Miu Miu and The Row. In a true showing of fashion meets function, the all-weather staples featured durable leather bases, cap toes and practical soles.

Moda’s shoe predictions also include exotically printed knee-high boots, as seen in fall ’19 collections from Ulla Johnson, Paris Texas and Gabriela Hearst. Pumps, Mary Janes and T-strap silhouettes with embellishments and decorative details — à la Altuzarra and Brock Collection — similarly made the cut.

“We find that our fashion-forward customer has a high degree of predictive power for what will eventually become a trend,” wrote CEO Ganesh Srivats. “It allows us to put her in the driver’s seat, where she, not a buyer, dictates what will be trending.”

In addition to the season’s top styles, Moda narrowed down the most beloved designers in each major fashion capital, based on shoppers’ purchasing preferences. While Oscar de la Renta reigned supreme in New York, Prada came out on top at Milan — while Paris hailed Jacquemus and Victoria Beckham won London.

The company also forecasted how Americans will be spending their luxury fashion dollars come fall, with New Yorkers reaching for cross-body bags and Californians shelling out for mini skirts. Among the states expected to shop for footwear include Alabama (over-the-knee boots), Massachusetts (motorbike boots) and North Carolina (slingbacks).

Further observing its customers’ habits, Moda found that their peak shopping times were on Monday afternoons and Sunday mornings. They’re also influenced by celebrities including Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga and Lupita Nyong’o — with the Duchess of Sussex driving a 13,000% spike in click-through rates for the Victoria Beckham dress she chose to wear at a Commonwealth Day service in March.

“Customers are ‘voting’ with their clicks and dollars, telling Moda what pieces they want to wear next season and eliminating the guesswork as we make inventory decisions,” Srivats added. “We carry next season’s inventory based on what the customer has already told us she wants.”

See FN’s roundup on the top shoes at Milan Fashion Week.

Want more?

10 Ways to Wear Fall 2019’s Top Shoe Trends Now

7 Big Shoe Trends of New York Fashion Week Fall 2019