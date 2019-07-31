Gucci Is Back on Top as the World’s Hottest Brand

Lyst’s second quarter index of the hottest fashion brands is here — and it appears Gucci mania is still going strong.

The brand topped the index — nabbing its spot back from Off-White, which fell to No. 2 this time around. Gucci is flying high on the heels of a new AR app that allows shoppers to virtually try on its shoes, a politically charged cruise show and creative director Alessandro Michele’s role as co-director for the Met Gala. After a period of softness, the Italian luxury label resurged around 2016, and has been enjoying blockbuster growth ever since. Its sales advanced 20% in Q1; however, sales appear to have leveled off some, with the brand’s Q2 earrings report showing a deceleration to 13% gains.

The list also saw plenty of good news for Adidas. The Three Stripes moved three places up in the index, jumping from No. 19 to No. 16.

According to Lyst, search in Adidas increased 31% this quarter, thanks in part to its new partnership with Beyoncé. The brand’s social media spiked by 61% in the 24 hours following the announcement of the team-up, with “Beyoncé x Adidas” searches jumping 2,700%.

Other sneaker brands also found their way into the top 20, with Nike and Yeezy nabbing the No. 9 and No. 19 spots on the list.

In terms of buzzy products, soaring temperatures saw interest in luxe swimwear climb. Teva’s Hurricane XLT2 sandal ranked as second-hottest women’s product (behind an Off-White handbag). Sneaker fervor hasn’t gone away, however. On the men’s side, the No. 1 hottest product was the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static Black Reflective; four other sneakers — two from Adidas and one each from Nike and Off-White — also made the top 10.

The reflective version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black.” CREDIT: Adidas

To compile the index, Lyst analyzes online patterns of over 5 million shoppers per month, looking at searching, browsing and buying data across 12,000 designers and stores on the web.

