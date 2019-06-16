Where the Dad Shoe Trend Is Going Next

Whether you love them or hate them, the dad shoe continues to be a staple in fashion.

The chunky-soled shoe has reigned supreme for almost three years. Now, brands are coming up with new ways to keep it relevant.

Nike Air Monarch IV ‘Father’s Day 2019’ CREDIT: Nike Nike gave its classic Monarch sneaker a revamp by releasing an updated version for Father’s Day.

The Nike Air Monarch IV’s embossed denim body and brown leather detail bring total ’90s dad vibes to the table this season. (Millennials may fondly remember their own dad rocking the sneaker back in the day, complete with a tucked-in white or gray shirt and jeans.)

The style definitely hits that nostalgic nerve that brands keep on plugging into.

The dad shoe trend continues to evolve as the older half of male millennials are becoming fathers themselves, giving it more longevity.

Luxury brands are also sticking with the sneaker this season by mashing up even more styles into a chunky trainer shape. Balenciaga, which elevated the chunky trainer into high fashion with its Triple S sneaker in 2017, is still holding onto the fad.

Last June, Balenciaga released the Track Trainer, a hiking-inspired shoe that takes design inspiration from outdoor footwear. The shoe was different from the Triple S, who’s chunky exterior is said to have been borrowed by three types of sports shoes: running, basketball as well as track and field.

Adidas has also kept dad style circulating with a series of Yeezys that have been released this year.

Yeezy Boost 700 V2. CREDIT: Adidas The dad shoe has also become an umbrella term of sorts for shoes on the chunkier side. Take for example the “ugly sandal” or “dad sandal” that has made a huge comeback for this season in both the men and women’s market.

Teva Midform Universal Leather sandal. CREDIT: Zappos Whether brands go with nostalgia, give a modern update or tap into more “dad styles” it’s certain that the bulky trend is here to stay.

