Why Comfort Shoe Brands Are Finally Connecting With Wellness-Obsessed Millennials

Earth Shoes, another comfort footwear brand with roots in heritage, found that going back to its origins of wellness was spot on for a complete rebranding. From shoeboxes to its website, Earth Shoes’ marketing overhaul had a specific reach in mind, and that was the millennial market.

“The most important and interesting part is the wellness component,” said the company’s marketing director, Katie Dobbs. “Wellness is cool now, and it’s something that millennials have embraced — it’s simply a way of life for them. It’s not about ‘goals’ or trying to drop 10 pounds for a wedding. [They] are much more wholeheartedly wellness-driven, from the way they eat and the way they live to being mindful. It’s a new attitude.”

Earth Shoes also noted its biggest marketing ROI has been through social media channels. “It’s proven to make them aware of what we’re doing,” said Dobbs.

From a sales standpoint, the company has had ample profitability, as well. “We’ve had a few really great years with 20% to 30% growth,” Dobbs said.

As for the future, most labels are maintaining their focus on the next generation.

“The way we look at our brand is likening it to a rock band,” Kahan said. “Bands don’t talk about their consumers; they talk about their fans. You never compromise your fans.”

Dansko revealed that it’s in talks with a retail platform on a special collaboration. “I cannot tell you yet whom it is with — we’re still in the lawyer phase,” said Bolinger. “We’re excited about learning more what the appetite is in the market for that type of product. Everything from price structures to marketing, we cannot wait to learn more.”