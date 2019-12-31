Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Biggest Fall ’19 Footwear Trends You Need to Know About

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Flashback to February and March where the boot was the breakout trend on the fall ’19 runways and presentation salons. But although it came in all permutations, there were some clear front-runners that were evident from the off and are now coming into their own as the mercury plummets.

Walk Tall

While his first collection for Celine received somewhat mixed reviews, Hedi Slimane got into his stride for fall with a widely acclaimed collection where the over-the-knee boot was front and center. His walk-tall, seventies-inflected styles were a runaway success for the all new Celine. Also subscribing to the tall glossy syndrome were Isabel Marent, Y/Project, Saint Laurent and Jacquemus.

Fierce Feet

Leopard prints and embossed python were also in high supply – notably at Zimmerman in New York and on Victoria Beckham and Rejina Pyo’s ‘s London Fashion Week runways but it’s been the kick ass versions by FN Emerging Designer of the Year, Annamaria Brivio’s Paris Texas that have really translated onto the street. Special mention also to nation’s sweetheart Katie Holmes for the Khaite option she recently sported with leather culottes.

Fuzzy Feeling

Leave it to Chanel to produce the ultimate shearling boot. These sturdy yet fleecy numbers will take you from après-ski at a glamorous mountain resort to urban snowy streets. Celine and Isabel Marant showed sleeker cone or wedge-heeled options with just a suggestion of the shearling interior visible at the cuff and Eckhaus Latta collaborated with Ugg on backless shoe boots with fleecy fronts.

Into Combat

The combat boot has always been a practical choice but this season Miuccia Prada upped the ante by adding handy pouches to her chunky footwear. Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton did dressier studded versions while at Bottega Veneta Daniel Lee gave us more motocross inflected takes on the trend.

