Why Beige is the New Black — the Neutral Tone Is Officially Having a Moment

By FAR Tanya sandals at Level Shoes.

Move aside millennial pink, it’s all about beige this spring. Celebrities and influencers are taking a break from sporting technicolor hues for a more minimalist shade this season.

From Bella Hadid in Cannes to Hailey Bieber in New York, beige is taking over as one of the go-to colors of the moment.

Bella Hadid at the Dior x Vogue Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Beiber out and about, New York May 2, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The beige craze technically falls into the monochromatic trend we’re seeing in tandem this spring. The fashion statement also channels the neutral hues we’ve seen on both runways for fall, too.

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk at the Fendi show for spring 2019 CREDIT: Shutterstock

Model on the catwalk for the fall 2019 Burberry show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Several sources point to the color being used as a tribute to Phoebe Philo, Celine’s beloved creative director who stepped down last year after a decade of designing for the brand. Ricardo Tisci also made an all-beige debut for Burberry’s fall 2019 collection, as the chief creative officer.

The neutral color choice also signals a departure from the loud neon hues we’ve been seeing lately. And there’s no doubt that a certain celebrity couple is at the helm of the trend as well.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in beige shoes, arrive at their new condo in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

Over the years, Kanye West’s minimalist style has influenced Kim Kardashian’s style. Surely the rapper and designer’s color palette has also influenced the trend.

Yeezy women’s brown suede ankle boots. CREDIT: My Theresa

Beige shoes are the perfect way to transition your summer wardrobe to the new shade. A beige shoe is versatile, so naturally, it’s a crowd pleaser. Not to mention, the color flatters the leg and foot. Now, with this latest round of monochrome, it’s the perfect accessory to complete the look.

By FAR Tanya sandals at Level Shoes. CREDIT: Level Shoes

Want more?

This All-White Trend Will Be Your New Summer Favorite; Here’s How Celebs Style It

Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, According to You

Oprah Does the Monochromatic Trend in Head-to-Toe White