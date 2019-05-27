Why Beige is the New Black — the Neutral Tone Is Officially Having a Moment

Move aside millennial pink, it’s all about beige this spring. Celebrities and influencers are taking a break from sporting technicolor hues for a more minimalist shade this season.
From Bella Hadid in Cannes to Hailey Bieber in New York, beige is taking over as one of the go-to colors of the moment.
The beige craze technically falls into the monochromatic trend we’re seeing in tandem this spring. The fashion statement also channels the neutral hues we’ve seen on both runways for fall, too.
Several sources point to the color being used as a tribute to Phoebe Philo, Celine’s beloved creative director who stepped down last year after a decade of designing for the brand. Ricardo Tisci also made an all-beige debut for Burberry’s fall 2019 collection, as the chief creative officer.
The neutral color choice also signals a departure from the loud neon hues we’ve been seeing lately. And there’s no doubt that a certain celebrity couple is at the helm of the trend as well.
Over the years, Kanye West’s minimalist style has influenced Kim Kardashian’s style. Surely the rapper and designer’s color palette has also influenced the trend.
