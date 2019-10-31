How to Wear Ankle-Strap Heels Over Pants: 2019’s Hottest New Styling Hack

A close-up look at Angela Fink's Yuul Yie shoes on the streets at New York Fashion Week spring '20.

Wearing strappy heels over pants may seem counterintuitive. After all, wouldn’t you want show off your shoes in all their glory with a miniskirt or dress? According to street style stars and celebrities, however, all it takes is a little finessing to make the look impossibly chic.

Take for example, Emily Ratajkowski, who rocked the trend in September with a monochromatic head-to-toe-pairing. Style savants also sported floor-length pant hems with a range of strappy heel styles during New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, proving everything from bright buckled options to tied silhouettes are key.

Here, we’ve rounded some of our favorite ways to wear the unexpected trend, inspired by fashion’s finest.

1. Blazer Set + Ankle-Strap Heels

Keep it polished with a matching blazer suit set and heels in the same color.

Model Emily Ratajkowski in New York City in September. CREDIT: Splash

2. Slouchy Pants + Ankle-Strap Heels

Strappy heels worn over slouchy pants creates a nice cinching effect that directs the eye below the ankle. Try a pair of neon-colored heels to draw even more attention to your choice of footwear.

Caroline Daur at the Stella McCartney spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Street style, spring 2020, New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Jumpsuit + Ankle-Strap Heels

Jumpsuits are one of the easiest outfit makers, so it only makes sense that they work well with this trend. We love the look of a printed jumpsuit paired with strappy heels in the same color family, as is seen here on the streets of NYFW.

Angela Fink in orange Yuul Yie sandals on the streets at New York Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

