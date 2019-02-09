These Are the Two Colors Dominating NYFW Fall 2019

For industry insiders, attending the myriad shows and presentations that occur during fashion month allows for an examination of every facet of a look, from the cut and silhouette to the embellishments and material sourcing.

But for most shoppers, what matters most can be distilled into one key aspect: color.

Yes, consumers surely want to know if a kitten heel or a peplum top is in or out (for the record, the former is fading; the latter is creeping back slightly), but the short of it comes to down the palette. For further proof, observe the sea of neon green lingering outside of show venues this New York Fashion Week.

NYFW is only three days in, but there are already two bold colors emerging as the top trends of the season:

Spring-in-Winter Lilac

Dubbed the update to Millennial Pink, Pantone’s 2018 color is showing its endurance, even in fall/winter collections that tend to focus on darker colors. From Cushnie to Kate Spade, statement pieces like coats and jumpsuits featured this unexpected hue.

A model backstage in an all-lilac look at Cushnie fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A lilac fur coat on the runway at Tom Ford fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rodarte may have shown its fall ’19 collection in L.A. instead of New York, but it still honed in on the lilac trend with this ethereal gown and My Fair Lady – like hat. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A sportier lilac in the form of a jumpsuit at Kate Spade fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Look-at-Me Red

It is now widely believed as of late that the use of big, bold color in a collection is more important that ever to a designer, mainly due to Instagram. That may still be the case this season, but no one can argue with the timelessness of a classic lipstick red — regardless of the screen it’s on.

A red lace midi dress at Self-Portrait fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A red sequin suit at Hellessy fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A red and black jumpsuit at Rachel Comey fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want More?

All the Manolo Blahnik Shoes on the Runway at New York Fashion Week

Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Already Taking Over New York Fashion Week

Models Go Crowdsurfing at Telfar’s Fall 2019 Runway Show at NYFW