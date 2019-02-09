These Are the Two Colors Dominating NYFW Fall 2019

For industry insiders, attending the myriad shows and presentations that occur during fashion month allows for an examination of every facet of a look, from the cut and silhouette to the embellishments and material sourcing.
But for most shoppers, what matters most can be distilled into one key aspect: color.
Yes, consumers surely want to know if a kitten heel or a peplum top is in or out (for the record, the former is fading; the latter is creeping back slightly), but the short of it comes to down the palette. For further proof, observe the sea of neon green lingering outside of show venues this New York Fashion Week.
NYFW is only three days in, but there are already two bold colors emerging as the top trends of the season:
Spring-in-Winter Lilac
Dubbed the update to Millennial Pink, Pantone’s 2018 color is showing its endurance, even in fall/winter collections that tend to focus on darker colors. From Cushnie to Kate Spade, statement pieces like coats and jumpsuits featured this unexpected hue.
Look-at-Me Red
It is now widely believed as of late that the use of big, bold color in a collection is more important that ever to a designer, mainly due to Instagram. That may still be the case this season, but no one can argue with the timelessness of a classic lipstick red — regardless of the screen it’s on.
