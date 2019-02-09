The Biggest Street Style Trends at New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week is in full swing, style influencers and fashion lovers alike are taking daring moves when it comes to street style.

From colors and patterns to footwear moves, here are the biggest trends we’ve seen so far on the streets of NYFW.

All About the Green

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

One of the unmissable motifs we’ve seen throughout the week was shades of green taken in the form of boots, capes, pants and more. With spring slowly making its way in, this color preference will likely be here to stay throughout upcoming seasons.

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The White Sneaker Alternative

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It seems the white sneaker trend that boomed from 2017 to 2018 is on its way out. Instead, solid white boots are making their return.

These go-go dancer style shoes are easy to pair with a bold color or standout pattern, especially check and snakeskin which were both frequented this week.

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Warmed Up Hues

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The cold temperatures and incessant rain in New York had attendees warming up the tones of their looks. Reds, yellows, oranges, and browns appeared on all elements of streetwear this week, contrasting the gray skies.

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Street style looks from New York Fashion Week fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the best street style looks from New York Fashion Week.

