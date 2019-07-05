Sign up for our newsletter today!

Pointy Toes, Dad Shoes & More Trends on Paris Streets During Haute Couture Week Fall ’19 Shows

By Madeleine Crenshaw
The shoe game was strong on the streets of Paris at Haute Couture Week’s fall ’19 shows. From fun colorways to ankle-strap sandals and heels, fashion influencers opted for shoes that made quite the statement this season.

Leonie Hanne, Paris Couture Week, 2019, Pink, ankle strap heels tweed blazer
Leonie Hanne on the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Christian Loubitin, rainbow heels, Paris Couture week, 2019 shoes, prada socks
Christian Louboutin heels at Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Square-toed heels may be trending this summer, but several fashion influencers chose the classic style of the pointy toe during Haute Couture Week instead.

Paris Couture Week, Jimmy Choo heels, pointed toe, black shoe, 2019, diamond detailing
Detail of Jimmy Choo shoes at Haute Couture Week.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Stuart Weitzman, black pointy boots, Paris Haute Couture, Paris Couture Week 2019
Stuart Weitzman boots at Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

But aside from killer heels, chunky-soled shoes like trainers and sandals had a huge presence on the streets.

The Acne Studios Bolzter W was one shoe that stood out in the crowd.

Acne Studios Bolzter W on the streets of Paris.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

The luxury shoe, which retails for $540 online, made a splash at Couture Week. With its earthy colorways and resemblance of a hiking shoe, there’s no doubt that it’s a signifier of how outdoor style is influencing fashion and streetwear trends.

As luxury brands continue to push the envelope when it comes to evolving the dad shoe, we expect to see more trainers take on a more outdoor-oriented look like the Acne Studios Bolzter W.

Acne Studios Bolzter W sneakers, Paris Couture Week, 2019, orange dress, white sneakers, jean jacket
A guest in Acne Studios Bolzter W sneakers at Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

While Haute Couture Week is regarded as high fashion, the continuing presence of sneakers in the luxury market and on the streets of Paris indicate that this shoe style isn’t going anywhere.

See more street style at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

