Pointy Toes, Dad Shoes & More Trends on Paris Streets During Haute Couture Week Fall ’19 Shows

The shoe game was strong on the streets of Paris at Haute Couture Week’s fall ’19 shows. From fun colorways to ankle-strap sandals and heels, fashion influencers opted for shoes that made quite the statement this season.

Leonie Hanne on the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Christian Louboutin heels at Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Square-toed heels may be trending this summer, but several fashion influencers chose the classic style of the pointy toe during Haute Couture Week instead.

Detail of Jimmy Choo shoes at Haute Couture Week. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Stuart Weitzman boots at Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows. CREDIT: Jason Jean

But aside from killer heels, chunky-soled shoes like trainers and sandals had a huge presence on the streets.

The Acne Studios Bolzter W was one shoe that stood out in the crowd.

Acne Studios Bolzter W on the streets of Paris. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The luxury shoe, which retails for $540 online, made a splash at Couture Week. With its earthy colorways and resemblance of a hiking shoe, there’s no doubt that it’s a signifier of how outdoor style is influencing fashion and streetwear trends.

As luxury brands continue to push the envelope when it comes to evolving the dad shoe, we expect to see more trainers take on a more outdoor-oriented look like the Acne Studios Bolzter W.

A guest in Acne Studios Bolzter W sneakers at Haute Couture Week, fall ’19 shows. CREDIT: Jason Jean

While Haute Couture Week is regarded as high fashion, the continuing presence of sneakers in the luxury market and on the streets of Paris indicate that this shoe style isn’t going anywhere.

See more street style at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Want more?

Everything You Need to Know About Paris Couture Week: Chanel, Dior, Alaia & More

Flip Flop Heels Are Back — Here Are 7 You Can Shop Now

How Outdoor Style Is Influencing Fashion and Streetwear Trends