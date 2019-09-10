NYFW Street Style Is Proof That No One Wants Summer to Be Over Just Yet

Labor Day may have come and gone, but don’t tell attendees of New York Fashion Week spring ’20 that summer’s over.

Open-toed silhouettes are trending on the streets of NYFW, which kicked off Sept. 6 and ends tomorrow.

Guests modeled some of the summer’s most popular shoe trends — many of which are ’90s-inspired. Bottega Veneta’s square-toed quilted sandals made an appearance, as did heeled flip-flops from Balenciaga.

Heeled flip-flops from Balenciaga at NYFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

If looks Fashion Week-goers are sporting are any indication, fervor over the fashion sneaker seems to be dying down. Those seeking more walkable styles ditched their dad shoes in favor of block heels, flat sandals or kitten heels.

Flip-flops from Tibi on the street at NYFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Statement shoes were also popular. Glittery heels form brands like Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Attico were spotted on the city streets.

Glittery ankle-strap pumps from Jimmy Choo at NYFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The Big Apple saw plenty of mesh heels, which offered an open-toe feel with a bit more coverage; Bottega Veneta and Neous were among the brands.

Mesh heels from Neous at NYFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

While the warm-weather styles are still trending in September, it’s perhaps not too surprising, given that New York daily highs have yet to dip below the 70s.

Strappy sandals from Attico at NYFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Nonetheless, some attendees swapped out their sandals for fall’s hottest styles. The thigh-high boot of seasons past was replaced by the knee-high. Animal prints were also trending on boots from Khaite and ALC.

Animal-print boots from Khaite at NYFW spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Swipe through the gallery to see more street style outfits at New York Fashion Week spring ’20.

Want more?

It’s New York Fashion Week — But All I Want to Wear Are My Tevas

Miley Cyrus Shines in Glittery Heels on the Front Row at Tom Ford’s NYFW Spring ’20 Show

A Brief History of New York Fashion Week