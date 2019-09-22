Sign up for our newsletter today!

Pretty Pumps & Boots That Popped Reigned the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

By Ella Chochrek
Jacquemus
Ada Kokosar in Midnight 00
Midnight 00
Prada
Alex Seifert in Jacquemus
Milan Fashion Week spring ’20 street style was anything but basic. As fashion’s elite descended upon the Italian city, they suited up in shoes that packed a powerful pop — courtesy of bold colors, prints and embellishments.

Max Mara, red boots, Milan fashion week, street style
Red boots from Max Mara.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Pumps from brands like Jacquemus and Attico, featured extra details that made them stand out, like ornaments and crystals.

Alex Seifert, Jacquemus, blue pumps, street style, Milan fashion week
Alex Seifert in Jacquemus shoes.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Boots were also meant to make a statement. Guests chose colorways like metallic blue, canary yellow and cardinal red that were hard to miss on the gray city streets.

Fendi, yellow boots, Milan fashion week, street style, spring 2020
Yellow Fendi boots.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Embossed leathers (logoed or croc-printed) also stood out, as did block-heeled Maison Margiela boots featuring a swirly, rainbow pattern.

Alexandra Guerain , Maison Margiela, milan fashion week, street style, patterned boots
Alexandra Guerain in Maison Margiela
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Maison Margiela, street style, patterned boots, Milan fashion week spring 2020, statement shoes
Printed boots from Maison Margiela.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Of course, fashion week wouldn’t be complete without the arguable “it” shoe of the season: Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps.

Jaime Ridge , mesh pumps, street style, spring 2020, mfw, Bottega Veneta
Jaime Ridge in Bottega Veneta mesh pumps.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Bottega Veneta, mesh pumps, street style, Milan fashion week, spring 2020
A close-up of Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

In addition to the sold-out silhouette — which includes jewelry-like chain embellishment and a trendy square toe — Bottega’s knotted sandals were also present on the Milan streets.

Tiffany Hsu, Bottega Veneta, knotted sandals, street style, Milan fashion week
Tiffany Hsu in Bottega Veneta’s knotted sandals.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Bottega Veneta, tiffany hsu, knotted sandals, street style, mfw
A close-up look at Tiffany Hsu’s Bottega Veneta sandals.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another favorite among the sartorial savvy, the sandals have a woven upper, a stiletto heel and a ’90s-inspired square toe. While some MFW attendees may have chosen Bottega while en route to the label’s runway show, the brand was trending just as much on the streets of New York and London.

In place of the dad shoe was fashion’s newest flat shoe obsession: the Teva-like sandal. Styles from Prada and Midnight 00 adhered to the comfy trend.

Prada, sandals, mfw, street style, comfort shoes
Sporty Prada sandals.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Flip through the gallery to see more street style from Milan Fashion Week spring ’20.

