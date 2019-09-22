Pretty Pumps & Boots That Popped Reigned the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week spring ’20 street style was anything but basic. As fashion’s elite descended upon the Italian city, they suited up in shoes that packed a powerful pop — courtesy of bold colors, prints and embellishments.

Red boots from Max Mara. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Pumps from brands like Jacquemus and Attico, featured extra details that made them stand out, like ornaments and crystals.

Alex Seifert in Jacquemus shoes. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Boots were also meant to make a statement. Guests chose colorways like metallic blue, canary yellow and cardinal red that were hard to miss on the gray city streets.

Yellow Fendi boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Embossed leathers (logoed or croc-printed) also stood out, as did block-heeled Maison Margiela boots featuring a swirly, rainbow pattern.

Alexandra Guerain in Maison Margiela CREDIT: Jason Jean

Printed boots from Maison Margiela. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Of course, fashion week wouldn’t be complete without the arguable “it” shoe of the season: Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps.

Jaime Ridge in Bottega Veneta mesh pumps. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A close-up of Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps. CREDIT: Jason Jean

In addition to the sold-out silhouette — which includes jewelry-like chain embellishment and a trendy square toe — Bottega’s knotted sandals were also present on the Milan streets.

Tiffany Hsu in Bottega Veneta’s knotted sandals. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A close-up look at Tiffany Hsu’s Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another favorite among the sartorial savvy, the sandals have a woven upper, a stiletto heel and a ’90s-inspired square toe. While some MFW attendees may have chosen Bottega while en route to the label’s runway show, the brand was trending just as much on the streets of New York and London.

In place of the dad shoe was fashion’s newest flat shoe obsession: the Teva-like sandal. Styles from Prada and Midnight 00 adhered to the comfy trend.

Sporty Prada sandals. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Flip through the gallery to see more street style from Milan Fashion Week spring ’20.

Want more?

Ferragamo Had Leather Socks and Sandals on the Spring 2020 Runway

This Italian Designer Just Launched a Clever Shoe Collection — She’s Definitely One to Watch

The Industry Verdict Is In: Here’s Why Bottega Veneta Is the House That’s Calling the Shots