Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020 Was All About the Fashion Sneaker

If street style at the Milan Fashion Week Men’s shows is any indication, the fervor for the fashion sneaker isn’t dead just yet.

Plenty of attendees hit the streets in comfy kicks with high-fashion twists.

For instance, one guest sported neon patterned Versace sneakers with two-tone laces and a ridged black sole.

Versace’s neon-patterned sneakers CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another wore summery white leather kicks by Giorgio Armani.

An attendee in crisp white leather Armani sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Collaborations between luxury labels and athleticwear brands were also popular. Multiple attendees were spotted in Converse x JW Anderson sneakers; the same for Nike x Sacai.

Glittery blue Converse x JW Anderson sneakers CREDIT: Jason Jean

While the dad shoe trend seems to have lost a little bit luster, it hasn’t completely faded away. One Fashion Week attendee wore a Kanye West take on the silhouette, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Tephra.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Tephra sneakers at Milan Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Although sneakers appeared to be the most popular shoe choice among guests, the warmer weather led many to don sandals.

Socks with sandals seem to be having a moment right now. One unconventional look included embroidered black sandals with gold buckles over a pair of white tube socks.

Alexander McQueen sandals with white tube socks. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Of course, not everyone who wore open-toed shoes went the socks-with-sandals route. Chunky black leather sandals were also a popular choice.

Louis Vuitton sandals on the streets of Milan. CREDIT: Jason Jean

