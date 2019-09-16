From Dad Shoes to Square Toes, London Fashion Week Street Style Is So ’90s

The ’90s are back — and for proof, look no further than London Fashion Week spring ’20.

Millennial nostalgia has led to fervor over all things pre-Y2K, shoes included. And attendees at LFW, which began Sept. 13 and ends Sept. 17, sported current trends aplenty inspired by the era.

Square-toed shoes — derided just a few years ago as a major fashion “don’t” — were everywhere in the ’90s. Now, they’re back, thanks in large part to Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee. The designer’s quirky (but still wearable) puff sandals with a square silhouette were a hit among London’s sartorial elite.

Doina Ciobanu in square-toed sandals from Bottega Veneta at LFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Janka Polliani wearing Bottega Veneta sandals at LFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Square-toed pumps from Wandler, featuring cross-stitching and an ankle strap, were optioned by the LFW crowd as well.

Brown square-toed pumps from Wandler at LFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The ’90s were also defined by chunky trainers, which reentered the mainstream last year under a new name: the “dad” shoe. Perhaps the most defining silhouette of the trend was the Balenciaga Triple S, seen on the streets of London alongside clunky kicks from New Balance and Ports 1961.

Harriet Hall wearing Balenciaga Triple S sneakers at LFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A LFW attendee in New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Grunge was another major trend of the ’90s, spurred on by Seattle rock bands like Nirvana and Sonic Youth. One fashion week-goer took cues from the last decade of the millennium in shiny black, studded Alexander McQueen workbook hybrids — a modern-feeling interpretation of grunge.

Donna Wallace in Alexander McQueen boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A closer look at Donna Wallace’s Alexander McQueen shoes. CREDIT: Jason Jean

While many of today’s trends are totally ’90s, there’s one season definer that’s all 2019: the snakeskin boot. Arguably the “it” shoe of fall, the style popped up in the Swinging City, on footwear from Jimmy Choo and Vetements.

Jimmy Choo snake-print boots on the streets at LFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Square-toed snake-print Vetements boots at LFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Flip through the gallery to see more street style from London Fashion Week.

