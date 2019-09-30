All the Standout Boots Spotted on the Street at Fashion Week

With autumn’s arrival, Fashion Week attendees were all about boots — in New York, London, Milan and Paris.
As the sartorial elite hopped between the world’s biggest fashion destinations, they opted for boots that a little extra style.
At New York Fashion Week in September, temperatures were still balmy, but that didn’t stop some attendees from sporting boots. Khaite and ALC styles featuring animal-print — one of fall’s biggest trends — were seen on the streets.
Across the pond in London, animal-print was also on display, in the form of slouchy snake-print Jimmy Choo boots. Punky Alexander McQueen combat boots and Victoria Beckham peep-toes were also spotted.
In Milan, boldly colored boots reigned. Guests hit the Italian streets in colorways that stood out — from metallic blue to cardinal red to mustard yellow.
The final stop was Paris, where bold patterns and colors continued to reign. One guest took things to the next level with a pair of see-through thigh-high boots from Gianvito Rossi, which featured a lace-up silhouette, stiletto heel and PVC upper.
While block heels and stilettos were both present on the streets — along with unconventional architectural heels — boot-clad guests didn’t go for flats.
Click through the gallery to see the best statement boots on the streets throughout fashion week.
Want more?
Pretty Pumps & Boots That Popped Reigned on the Streets at Milan Fashion Week
Gravity-Defying Heels, Mismatching & More Street Style Trends From Paris Fashion Week
From Dad Shoes to Square Toes, London Fashion Week Street Style Is So ’90s