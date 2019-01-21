Hands Down, the Coolest Sneakers We Saw From Paris Fashion Week Men’s Street Style

Paris Fashion Week Men’s was not lacking in head-turning street-style looks this year. Attendees brought their sartorial A-game to take in new fall ’19 collections from the hottest designers. Check out some of the best, most eye-catching sneakers, snapped by photographer Jason Jean.

Here, a guest paired trendy Off-White socks with shiny silver Maison Margiela sneakers that featured a chunky platform sole and an iridescent finish. Cuffed denim jeans highlighted the pairing perfectly.

Maison Margiela sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, a guest showed off J.W. Anderson’s new Converse collab sneakers, which feature a rubber jagged platform sole. The high-tops debuted on the catwalk at Anderson’s spring ’19 show.

J.W. Anderson’s new sneaker collab with Converse CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, the below Adidas x Alexander Wang Turnout Mint White runners caught our attention with its chunky midsole design — a mash-up inspired by several previous Adidas sneakers.

Alexander Wang x Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The Nike x A-Cold-Wall Zoom Vomero +5, designed by Samuel Ross, undeniably stands out with its enlarged heel counter. The style, which dropped in November, blends retro and futuristic elements.

Nike x A-Cold-Wall sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Lastly, these oversized red and white contrast leather sneakers by Alexander McQueen, which Timothée Chalamet has worn on the red carpet, of course, made an appearance at fashion week.

Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

For more street style from Paris Fashion Week Men’s, check out the gallery.

