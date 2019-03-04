Statement Boots Trending on the Streets During Paris Fashion Week Fall ’19 Shows

Statement boots are all over the streets during Paris Fashion Week’s fall ’19 shows, which conclude tomorrow. Photographer Jason Jean is on hand to capture some of the coolest pairs.

One street-side stomper that was spotted had a floral print silhouette, courtesy of Vetements. The knee-high leather model paired with Balmain denim here is from the brand’s pre-fall ’18 collection and features a sharp pointed toe; it originally retailed for $2,103.

Pointy-toed floral print Vetements boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Parisian fashion influencer Géraldine Boublil wore Rodebjer’s Turid ecru cotton fringe-embellished thigh-high boots featuring an angular wooden heel with a coordinating cream-colored denim look.

Géraldine Boublil wearing Rodebjer boots.

A closer look at Géraldine Boublil wearing white fringe-embellished Rodebjer over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, a pair of pointy black patent leather ankle boots coming with a vibrant hot-pink trim made waves styled with frayed asymmetrical denim. A sculptural heel featuring Prada branding made them stand out.

Pointy black patent leather Prada boots with a hot-pink trim and an architectural heel. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Also seen was a pair of Western-inspired Ganni Texas Star boots boasting a smooth black leather upper with contrast topstitching, star cutouts and a chunky block heel.

Black leather star-embellished Ganni cowboy boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

