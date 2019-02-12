New York Fashion Week Street Style Is All About Boots With Pops of Color and Patterns

New York in February can get chilly — which makes it a perfect time to swap out sneakers and sandals in favor of boots.

And the attendees at the fall ’19 New York Fashion Week shows have done just that, showing off their style chops in statement boots that popped on the city streets.

Carolina Herrera collaborated with Manolo Blahnik for footwear on the runway yesterday, and FN caught two attendees in the brands’ collaborative footwear.

Brown flower-covered Carolina Herrera boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Suede knee-high Carolina Herrera x Manolo Blahnik boots emblazoned with bright flowers offered a welcome contrast to the gray asphalt and skies.

Elsewhere, fashion blogger Camila Coelho made a stylish statement in a teal Self-Portrait minidress and standout boots by Tibi.

Camila Coelho wears a Self-Portrait dress and Tibi boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The mostly white boots featured diagonal snake-print stripes, combining two recent colorway trends in one.

A closer look at the Tibi boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another standout boot came courtesy of fashion blogger Laureen Uy. She stepped out in a fluffy color-block jacket layered over a turtleneck and baggy white pants.

Laureen Uy in a fluffy jacket with Prada booties. CREDIT: Jason Jean

For footwear, Uy selected lace-up Prada booties with a chunky heel. The shoes had a neon pink pop for a little extra flair.

A close-up look at Uy’s Prada booties. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Although boots were a clear favorite among showgoers, some braved the chill in styles that exposed the feet.

Jessica Wang hit the streets in a neon green turtleneck dress paired with Magda Butrym kitten heels.

Jessica Wang in a green dress with Magda Butrym shoes. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The shoes were covered in rhinestones and had bow detailing at the toes.

Wang’s Magda Butrym kitten heels with bow detailing. CREDIT: Jason Jean

