It’s New York Fashion Week — But All I Want to Wear Are My Tevas

A pair of Tevas at Paris Couture Week last July. The style — and other comfort sandals — continue to dominate New York Fashion Week.

Fashion month often feels like the Shoe Olympics. Stilettos, stacked heels, boots galore, teetering and tottering on the sidewalks outside shows. Who can stay in their pumps the longest? And without looking like they’re in the excruciating pain that they’re likely in?

New York Fashion Week, which always hits the city like a hurricane just after Labor Day, is the first round. There are crazy shoes, beautiful shoes, embellished shoes, insanely sexy shoes; in satins, leathers and patents; with texture treatments, fringe, beading, buckles. All of these are usually contained on top of heels that are not in the least made with the idea of concrete pavement or real-life walking in mind.

Elle.com editor Nikki Ogunnaike on the street at NYFW in a pair of double-strap comfort sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Not this go around. A curious case of comfort sandals has pervaded the city streets during New York Fashion Week, happening right now. The “ugly” sandal, one of the biggest shoe trends of the spring and summer, refuses to go away and is on track to become one of the week’s biggest shoe trends, both on and off the runway.

It’s the latest chapter in the ongoing demise of the high heel, which was first unseated by the fashion sneaker (no longer a fad but now its own bankable category for retailers). The ugly sandal was everywhere on the spring ‘19 runways, and since then they have become a proven favorite of pavement pounding editors: At this weekend’s shows, Birkenstocks were the preferred slide of the most tenured at Vogue. Others at major women’s magazines could be spotted wearing the Chanel version of the two-strap Arizona slide, or Prada’s homage to Teva.

A pair of flatform sandals at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the runways, Teva is continuing its ongoing fashion takeover. Spring ’19 had collaborations with Anna Sui, Collina Strada, Sandy Liang and Tome (plus they let Area decorate its Hurricane style with loads of beaded fringe). For fall ’19, the brand worked with Telfar, Collina Strada, PH5 and Greta Constantine. Now for spring ’20, the roster includes Gypsy Sport, Jonathan Cohen, Claudia Li, Matthew Adams Dolan and Anna Sui, whose retrospective at the Museum of Arts and Design is being partially sponsored by the brand. Rumor has it that Savage x Fenty may also be using Tevas in its mysterious Tuesday night show (Tevas and nipple covers? Definitely a novel idea.).

Decorated Tevas on the runway at Jonathan Cohen spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cohen used Teva’s Midform Universal and hand-beaded them with Swarovski crystals to match much of the floral embellishments on his ready-to-wear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Phillip Lim showed his own version of a two-strap, Birkenstock-like slide, adorned with some hefty hardware. Tanya Taylor had Teva-like flatform shapes at her presentation on Sunday. And last week, Birkenstock announced its latest collab, with Proenza Schouler, which will be unveiled officially on Wednesday at Lehmann Maupin Gallery.

Patent leather two-strap slides at 3.1 Phillip Lim spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Even Ada Kokosar, the stylist and creative director of Midnight 00, is trading in her PVC-ruffled, high-heel pumps for practical sandals. At a dinner celebrating her emerging brand Sunday night, she sported a pair of flatform sandals, a new style from her spring ’20 collection, which she will fully unveil in a few weeks at Paris Fashion Week. Kokosar used a ruffled silk to cover the typically sporty straps. It’s a complete 180 from her Shell style, a traditional pump silhouette.

Midnight 00’s new flatform sandal, a new style for the spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Midnight 00’s Ada Kokosar at the Sunday night dinner she hosted at Spring Place, in her new sporty sandals for spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Midnight 00

Even the designers not showing “ugly” sandals have comfort in mind. On Saturday, Kate Spade creative director Nicola Glass showed not only a collaboration with Dr. Scholl’s (in which their original slides got the Kate Spade treatment), but also flatforms and sneakers specifically designed for walking. “It’s just the ease of walking, she told FN backstage. “It’s more realistic, and that’s what my team and I wanted. It’s what we wear.”

More practical sandals on the street at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tory Burch has also been on a mission to create more comfortable shoes. The standout at her spring ’20 show was a Princess Diana-inspired polka dot with a distinctly lower kitten heel. There were also more sneakers. “I hear it from women today that they just want to wear kitten heels, and smaller heels in general. Women want to be more comfortable,” Burch said after the show.

Burch also created the pair of flat sandals that I can’t bear to change out of this week. Her Adrien sandal from spring ’19 is a two-strap with a cushioned flatbed over leather that I can walk in all day. What sealed the deal for me (a former jewelry editor and lover of like-minded embellished shoes) was the oversized gold-tone hardware that makes it look like I’m wearing beautiful vintage chain-link Verdura bracelets on my feet. It also happens to be the designer’s personal favorite sandal of summer 2019.

The author in Tory Burch’s flat, two-strap Adrien sandals from spring ’19. CREDIT: Andrew Morales

I’ve also taken a decorative approach to my own pair of Tevas, which I’ve been reluctant to wear during the workweek. After a quick trip to M+J Trimmings in midtown Manhattan, my simple black Hurricanes are now adorned with vintage-inspired Swarovski crystal buttons. They’re already my favorite shoes of fashion month.