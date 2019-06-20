From the Archives: LGBTQ Pride Parade Street Style Through the Years

It’s LGBTQ Pride Month and that means rainbow stripes, activist efforts and plenty of parades, both in the U.S. and across the world.

This year, Pride takes on extra significance because June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, thought by many to be the launch point of the gay rights movement.

An attendee at the 2018 Pride Parade in Toronto. CREDIT: Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

We’re taking a look back at all the over-the-top costumes, bold stripes and barely there looks that have constituted parade street style through the years, from the 1980s through the present.

While Pride offers no shortage of color, vintage black-and-white images from the ’80s show how much parade street style has evolved. An image from the San Francisco parade in 1983 depicts two women sharing a kiss while perched atop a motorcycle. The woman in front wears a strapless black top over jeans and boots — a moto-chic look made complete with dark shades and a pair of leather gloves.

Women on a motorcycle at the 1983 Pride Parade in San Francisco. CREDIT: Eric Risberg/Shutterstock

Another ’80s archival photo shows two attendees at the London Pride Parade in coordinated looks. They’re clad in sweaters with button-down shirts underneath, sporting black work boots.

Attendees of the 1988 London Pride Parade. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As far as footwear goes, platforms have been a popular choice for Pride Parade attendees over the years. For instance, in 2008, an attendee of the London Pride Parade was photographed at Piccadilly Circus wearing a neon fringed skirt with bejeweled platforms and an over-the-top headdress.

At the Pride Parade 2008 in London, a participant wears platforms with a neon look. CREDIT: Paul Brown/Shutterstock

Despite the popularity of soaring platforms, many have reached for walkable styles, like flip-flops or sneakers. A young duo at London Pride in 2017 looked cute with rainbow attire and handmade signage. One child wore multicolored rubber boots and the other stepped out in black and blue sneakers.

Children in cute, age-appropriate shoe styles at the 2017 Pride Parade in London. CREDIT: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

This year, an attendee at a Pride parade in Winchester, England, was photographed in a ruffled lavender minidress with Vans sneakers and a pink boa.

A participant at the 2019 Hampshire Pride parade in a purple ruffled minidress with Vans sneakers. CREDIT: Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more Pride Parade style over the years.

Want more?

Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

Adidas Updated This ’90s Sneaker With a Touch of the Rainbow for Pride