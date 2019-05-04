Forget About Heels — Flats & Dramatic Hats Are Trending at the 2019 Kentucky Derby

While Kentucky Derby style is usually all about the hats and stilettos, many guests this year ditched their heels.

Flat sandals were spotted on many attendees — offering a more walkable, yet still polished, finish to their ensembles. Little details like bows and metallics added a festive touch to the shoes.

One Derby-goer was chic in a lacy pink dress with a matching feather-trimmed hat. She accented her chic look with nude bow-trimmed sandals.

A woman wearing an elaborate hat with a pale pink dress and bow-trimmed sandals. CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

Guests at the Kentucky Derby wearing flamingo looks with pink hats. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Another attendee looked stylish in a floral midi dress and a see-through blue hat with a ribbon wrapped around the base. Her shoes were flat brown strappy sandals.

A woman wearing a floral dress, a blue hat and flat brown sandals. CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

a guest wearing a black hat, red jumpsuit and flip-flips at the 2019 Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, a fun-loving guest wore a lacy nude minidress with flat black slip-on sandals. On her head, she sported a pale blue hat.

A guest in a blush dress, a blue hat and flat black sandals. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Not everyone skipped the high heels this year, though. One chic reveler made an appearance in a black dress with white and red detailing and shiny black pumps on a leg-lengthening stiletto heel. A floppy black hat pulled her look together.

A woman wears a hat and soaring black stilettos at the 2019 Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

On the red carpet, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leaks had a flower and butterfly-trimmed hat on with a marigold-colored dress. The reality star completed her ensemble with pointy-toed metallic pumps.

NeNe Leaks in a flower and butterfly-trimmed hat with silver pumps at the 2019 Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

