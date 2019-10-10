At Paris Fashion Week, the Real Chanel Show Happens Outside the Grand Palais

With elaborate sets, star-studded front rows and the promise of fantastical fashion, Chanel’s runway shows are one of the most anticipated of each season — and attendees always dress like Coco is watching.

Stylist Nausheen Shah in vintage and new Chanel pieces outside the show on Oct. 1 in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A Chanel show is almost guaranteed to have something to write home about (this time around, it was Gigi Hadid’s turn as the show’s bouncer when French comedian Marie Benoliel crashed the runway at the finale).

But an equally thrilling part of attending a Chanel show is observing what the other guests will wear. For fashion insiders and loyal Chanel fans alike, getting dressed for the show (which happens on the last day of each Paris Fashion Week) is a bit like dressing up for an important holiday. Seeing how attendees pull together current and archival pieces in unique and different ways is an added perk, and the arrivals area outside the show has become its own important runway.

Chanel details on the street outside the spring ’20 show at the Grand Palais. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pearl-tastic tweed bag from the spring ’19 collection outside the Chanel show on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The brand is not averse to influencer marketing, and plenty of the most noticeable looks are those of street style stars dolled up in current or recent season statement pieces (see the #giftedbychanel hashtag for further reference). Influencers like Reese and Molly Blutstein, Ami and Aya Suzuki and Camila Coelho all wore looks that relied heavily on Chanel garments and accessories.

But scattered among the vintage Chanel and the head-to-toe looks that are often worn by the brand’s most loyal VIP clients, these placements only add to the iconography of Chanel’s street-style tableau vivant.

Camila Coelho outside the Chanel show on Oct. 1, wearing a tweed jacket, denim, earrings and bag from the brand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

