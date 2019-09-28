Gravity-Defying Heels, Mismatching & More Street Style Trends From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week rounds out the last of the four big cities of fashion month for spring 2020 collections.

Now, with things in the City of Lights coming to a close, FN took a look at the best of Parisian street style. From boots to sneakers and everything in between, here’s what was trending and what you should take note of for fall.

Architectural Heels

Rombaut heels at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Despite the many cobblestone streets of Paris, show-goers donned their most gravity-defying and pencil-thin heels to brave the metro.

Styles ranged from Rombaut’s sneaker-style pumps with a barely-there metal heel to Nicholas Kirkwood’s mind-bending geometric thigh-high suede boots.

Nicholas Kirkwood boots at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Boots Made for Show-Stopping

As colder temperatures approach, boots of all kinds are an inevitable trend that will be taking over the footwear industry; the streets of Paris saw the chicest and most eye-catching versions available.

Jamie Wu in Gianvito Rossi boots at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Pretty in Pink

A bold move, too, was the intermingling of more summery trends within all the different boots, including PVC styles, animal prints and mixing shades of red and hot pink — a trend that blew up at Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Amiaya Twins in Giuseppe Zanotti booties at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Alexandra Guerain in Balenciaga boots at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Mesh, Mismatching and Maison Margiela

Statement shoe styles were trending. For those at home, it seems it is time to start investing in bold footwear.

Paola Alberdi in Bottega Veneta heels at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Mesh from Bottega Veneta’s fall “It” shoe and Dior’s branded slingbacks made their way onto the scene as did the trending movement of mismatching your heels — even Sarah Jessica Parker did it last night at the New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Kalda mismatched heels at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Woven through all of those trends, though, was fashion powerhouse Maison Margiela. With a versatile array of shoe styles, the label was omnipresent during photo ops.

Maison Margiela heels at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Maison Margiela sneakers at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to check out all the best street style looks from Paris Fashion Week spring ’20.

