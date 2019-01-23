Boots With Crazy Heels Are Trending on the Streets at Haute Couture Fashion Week

As one might guess, there’s been no shortage of eye-catching street style looks at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Editors and bloggers alike have been stepping out in their best duds to take in the Spring ’19 couture collections from the world’s top designers. And since we’re smack dab in the middle of winter, plenty of show attendees opted for boots. FN rounded up some of the coolest styles shot by photographer Jason Jean.

German fashion blogger Caro Daur looked chic in a black-and-white look pulled together by a pair of bold mirrored Alyx Studio boots featuring a low-cut ankle, a square toe and a chunky see-through heel.

Caro Daur wearing Alyx. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Alyx boots CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Chinese fashion reporter and stylist Leaf Greener turned heads in a green-lined Prada jacket and black patent leather thigh-high boots with a satin ankle bow detail by Fabrizio Viti.

Leaf Greener wearing Fabrizio Viti boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Fabrizio Viti bow boots CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, another guest showed off a sparkly asymmetrical skirt paired with a black blazer and bright turquoise leather croc-embossed Fendi Cutwalk cowboy boots.

A guest wearing Fendi boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another style that struck our fancy is Miu Miu’s gray knit sock booties coming with a glittery silver cap toe and a metallic heel with crystal detailing.

Miu Miu sock booties CREDIT: Jason Jean

Deuxième Studios’ Lock & Load boots from its Spring ’19 collection also made waves with a padlock-style heel.

Deuxième Studios Lock & Load boots CREDIT: Jason Jean

For more of the best head-to-toe street style looks from Paris Haute Couture Week, check out the gallery.

