The Best Street Style Shoe Looks of 2019

Standout moments during fashion month don’t just occur on the runway: Some of the most eye-catching ensembles can be spotted on the streets.

Editors, influencers and celebrities brought their style A-game to cities such as Paris, London, New York and Milan. Fashion week goers showed how to style some of the trickier trends — and proved how to buck the fads without looking dowdy.

One of 2019’s more unexpected styling hacks saw strappy shoes layered over pants. Graffiti-inspired Maison Margiela pumps were the statement piece when teamed with simple black trousers, while bright orange sandals with architectural heels were the perfect match for an animal-print jumpsuit at New York Fashion Week spring ’20.

Maison Margiela heels at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Angela Fink in orange Yuul Yie sandals on the streets at New York Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Speaking of animal prints, everything from zebra to leopard to cow was trending for fall ’19 — and the animal kingdom also serves as inspiration for spring ’20.

The Amiaya twins in Giuseppe Zanotti booties at Paris Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Animal-print boots from Khaite at New York Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

While mammalian prints were popular, no critter featured so prominently for fall as the snake. Python-print boots were all the rage during fashion month, and FN spotted knee-high, stiletto-heeled Jimmy Choo boots in multiple cities during the spring ’20 shows.

Jimmy Choo snake-print boots on the streets at London Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Also prominent was the square toe, with Bottega Veneta’s quilted sandals and mesh pumps leading the way.

Janka Polliani wearing Bottega Veneta sandals at London Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps spotted on the streets at Milan Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Styles from the 2019 FN Achievement Award winners also appeared on global tastemakers throughout fashion month.

Designer of the Year Amina Muaddi’s heels — with their unmissable martini glass-esque heels — brought a sparkling pop to gray city landscapes.

Amina Muaddi heels on the streets at New York Fashion Week spring ’20 in September. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Emerging Talent winner Midnight 00’s Cinderella-inspired shoes were another statement-making choice.

Midnight 00 PVC-wrapped pumps on the streets at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week fall ’19 in July 2019. CREDIT: Jason Jean

