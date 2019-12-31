Standout moments during fashion month don’t just occur on the runway: Some of the most eye-catching ensembles can be spotted on the streets.
Editors, influencers and celebrities brought their style A-game to cities such as Paris, London, New York and Milan. Fashion week goers showed how to style some of the trickier trends — and proved how to buck the fads without looking dowdy.
One of 2019’s more unexpected styling hacks saw strappy shoes layered over pants. Graffiti-inspired Maison Margiela pumps were the statement piece when teamed with simple black trousers, while bright orange sandals with architectural heels were the perfect match for an animal-print jumpsuit at New York Fashion Week spring ’20.
Speaking of animal prints, everything from zebra to leopard to cow was trending for fall ’19 — and the animal kingdom also serves as inspiration for spring ’20.
While mammalian prints were popular, no critter featured so prominently for fall as the snake. Python-print boots were all the rage during fashion month, and FN spotted knee-high, stiletto-heeled Jimmy Choo boots in multiple cities during the spring ’20 shows.
Also prominent was the square toe, with Bottega Veneta’s quilted sandals and mesh pumps leading the way.
Styles from the 2019 FN Achievement Award winners also appeared on global tastemakers throughout fashion month.
Designer of the Year Amina Muaddi’s heels — with their unmissable martini glass-esque heels — brought a sparkling pop to gray city landscapes.
Emerging Talent winner Midnight 00’s Cinderella-inspired shoes were another statement-making choice.
Click through the gallery for more of the best street style shoe looks of 2019.
