Not Surprisingly, Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Men’s Saw the Coolest Sneakers

Milan Men’s Fashion Week is always flooded with great street style. This January is no different. Photographer Jason Jean captured fashion show attendees and their unique head-to-toe looks. Check out some of our favorites, including the best shoes.

“The Creative Gentleman” blogger O’neil Gardner showed off a dapper double-breasted tweed suit paired over a bright-colored hoodie with striped red, navy and white Andre 3000 x Tretorn sneakers.

Oneil Gardner wearing Andre 3000 x Tretorn sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Andre 3000 x Tretorn sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, Marcello Costa was snapped sporting a two-toned camouflage jacket over a bulky black turtleneck, complete with black trousers and Yeezy 700 sneakers.

Marcello Costa wearing Yeezy 700 Mauve sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Yeezy 700 mauve. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Nike collaborator Vsevolod Sever Cherepanov stayed warm in a black and white puffer coat with baggy black pants and black Nike x Off-White sneakers.

Vsevolod Sever Cherepanov in Nike x Off-White.

Nike x Off-White. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another fashion week guest was photographed wearing a yellow bucket hat with a matching shirt, a black zip-up jacket, baggy jeans and tan sneaker-like Fendi boots.

A guest wearing Fendi boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Fendi boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

For more street style from Milan Men's Fashion Week 2019, check out the gallery.

