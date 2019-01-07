These Are the Best Shoes From London Fashion Week Men’s Street Style

Spanning only three days (from Jan. 5-7), London Fashion Week Men’s might be the shortest fashion week of the bunch, but that doesn’t mean the street-style scene is any less sweet.

Editors, influencers and buyers flocked to the fall ’19 shows in their most eye-catching, statement-making wares, kicking off what is bound to be a season chock full of killer shoe styles.

Unsurprisingly, sneakers reigned supreme. There were the usual suspects, like chunky dad styles, crisp white kicks, beat-up Vans Old Skools and Off-White x Nikes, but also unexpected checked platform Nikes and monochrome styles saturated in the liveliest shade of cobalt blue.

Street style looks from London Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And punctuating the never-ending stream of sneakers were silver-tipped cowboy boots (proving that the Western trend from 2018 will continue into 2019), slouchy thigh-highs, rainbow-hued suede boots embellished with studs and patent leather finishes. Of course there were instances of sensible footwear as well, including two-tone brogues and discreet laceups.

Click through to view more street style from London Men’s Fashion Week.

