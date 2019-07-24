Sign up for our newsletter today!

Over-the-Top Cosplay Looks at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA – 18 Jul 2019
The annual San Diego Comic-Con gives fans a chance to channel their favorite characters in over-the-top costumes.

Over the weekend, attendees aplenty dressed up in wild costumes — and they didn’t forget to accessorize with stylish shoes, too.

One cosplayer was seen dressed in an edgy ensemble inspired by “Pokemon” character Pikachu. In addition to a T-shirt with the yellow critter’s face, the fan wore black hot pants, ripped fishnet stockings and edgy black work boots with silver buckles and a block heel.

Pikachu, fishnet tights, crop top, wig, cosplayer, CosplayerComic-Con International, Atmosphere, Day 1, San Diego, USA - 18 Jul 2019
A cosplayer wearing a Pikachu crop top with hot pants and edgy boots.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Pikachu, fishnet tights, crop top, wig, cosplayer, CosplayerComic-Con International, Atmosphere, Day 1, San Diego, USA - 18 Jul 2019
A closer look at the Pikachu cosplayer’s footwear.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Another attendee cosplayed as Disney’s Tinkerbell in green Daisy Dukes, mismatched stockings and blue/gray Mizuno sneakers with fluffy pom-pom detailing. Her look came complete with a yellow beehive wig and sparkly blue fairy wings.

Grae Drake from Los Angeles, CA poses as "Tankerbell" on Day Two at Comic-Con International, in San Diego, CA2019 Comic-Con Day 2, San Diego, USA - 19 Jul 2019
A Comic-Con attendee wearing Mizuno sneakers while dressed as Tinkerbell.
CREDIT: Christy Radecic/Shutterstock
Grae Drake from Los Angeles, CA poses as "Tankerbell" on Day Two at Comic-Con International, in San Diego, CA2019 Comic-Con Day 2, San Diego, USA - 19 Jul 2019, tinker bell, mizuno sneakers
A close-up look at the Tinkerbell cosplayer’s Mizuno sneakers.
CREDIT: Christy Radecic/Shutterstock

Two friends wore similar costumes — one repping Wonder Woman and the other disguised as Supergirl — with contrasting takes on the red boot trend. Wonder Woman wore cardinal-colored mid-calf boots with a block heel and shiny finish, while Supergirl had on slouchy burgundy thigh-highs — the perfect match to her miniskirt and cape.

super girl, Wonder Woman, knee-high boots, thigh-high boots, Kaytlin Ortiz, Caileigh Travers. Kaytlin Ortiz, left, dressed as Wonder Woman, and Caileigh Travers, dressed as Supergirl, of New York, attend day two of Comic-Con International, in San Diego2019 Comic-Con, San Diego, USA - 19 Jul 2019
Comic-Con goers dressed as Wonder Woman (L) and Supergirl.
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock
super girl, Wonder Woman, knee-high boots, thigh-high boots, Kaytlin Ortiz, Caileigh Travers. Kaytlin Ortiz, left, dressed as Wonder Woman, and Caileigh Travers, dressed as Supergirl, of New York, attend day two of Comic-Con International, in San Diego2019 Comic-Con, San Diego, USA - 19 Jul 2019
A close-up look at the shoes worn by Wonder Woman (L) and Supergirl.
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Villains also made an appearance at the festival. An attendee cosplaying as the Joker teamed a dark purple pinstriped jacket with royal purple pants, going all out with white face paint and dyed green hair to resemble the character’s classic look. For footwear, he went with black-and-white lace-up oxfords.

the joker, CosplayerComic-Con International, Atmosphere, Day 1, San Diego, USA - 18 Jul 2019
A cosplayer dressed as The Joker.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The Joker, Comic-Con, San Diego, shoe style, batman, oxfords , lace-ups
The black-and-white lace-up shoes worn by the Joker.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

See more cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

