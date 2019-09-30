Thom Browne Goes Full-On Camp With Dolphin Pedestal Shoes & More

It was all about pastels, pre-French Revolution fashion and pedestals for Thom Browne this season.

Although Browne’s collection was noteworthy of seamlessly blending East Coast prep with 18th-century dress, it was his choice of models standing in bizarre dolphin-shaped shoes that practically broke the internet.

A model prepares for the Thom Browne spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Four models stood like statues in the towering shoes while others strutted down the runway — some pushing baby carriages — to a soundtrack that featured opera, punk rock and the “Teletubbies” theme song.

According to WWD, one model had to step down from her pedestal before the end of the show.

A close up of the dolphin pedestal shoes at the Thom Browne spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s unclear exactly why Browne decided to feature the slightly-ominous dolphin shoes, though similar bulbous, but stationary footwear was spotted at his men’s show in June.

Thom Browne’s mens spring ’20 fashion presentation. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There’s no doubt that camp was a source of inspiration for both of the American designer’s shows this season. The word has generated buzz thanks to The Met’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit that closed earlier this month. Notably, Browne’s partner is also the Met Costume Institute curator, Andrew Bolton.

Camp is in the air at Paris Fashion Week as several designers have taken cues from this year’s Costume Institute exhibit, including Balenciaga, Comme de Garçons and Rick Owens.

Browne’s use of corset jackets, towering hair-do’s and pannier hoop skirts evoked the style of when Louis XVI reigned, a time where camp is believed to have formed its origins.

Models on the catwalk at Thom Browne’s spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from the dolphin pedestal shoes, other noteworthy footwear spotted at the Thom Browne show included sporty heel-less heels with brogue detailing, pastel oxfords and lace-up boots.

A close-up of a shoe at the Thom Browne spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

