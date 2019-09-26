Roger Vivier Reimagines Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation Shoes + Unveils Bejeweled Clogs

It’s been 66 years since Queen Elizabeth II wore Roger Vivier’s sandals for her Coronation — one of the most important moments of her life.

Nearly seven decades later, the legendary royal is inspiring the house again. Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni tapped into the label’s rich archive to reimagine the 1953 style. The intricate design of the new Queen sandal features a fleur de lys motif and a crystal-encrusted heel.

Roger Vivier shoes for spring ’20 inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

The spring ’20 look was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week today, where Felloni once again put on quite the show in one of fashion month’s most creative presentations.

Keeping with his “Hotel Vivier” theme for the third time, “Call Time” centered around all the action that goes on backstage. “I have always been inspired by theater, musicals, the cabaret,” Felloni said. “Performance is always present, and this time, I want to show the guests of Hotel Vivier the part that is not shown, what’s usually hidden behind the scenes.”

The atmosphere at Roger Vivier’s show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

One tucked-away space revealed actors playing iconic women gathered for an opulent dinner party and performance. The cast included look-a-likes of the young Queen (with one of her beloved Corgis), Josephine Baker, Marlène Dietrich, Jacqueline Kennedy and Brigitte Bardot.

In another room, there were showgirls rehearsing for the cabaret and young ballet dancers learning a routine. Next door, cheerleaders applied their makeup in a scene inspired by “I Say A Little Prayer” and the “Glee” cast’s performance of Aretha Franklin’s famous song.

Nearby, Anna Cleveland, a model du jour, posed with a pretend couture designer as she prepped for her turn on the runway.

The best part? The entire cast gathered once an hour to come out of the shadows and put on a performance.

All of the fantasy aside, there were several notable new shoe styles that will define the collection for spring ’20.

As comfort and high fashion continue to converge like never before, Felloni introduced a clog, his own personal favorite shoe of the season. With the soles handcrafted in wood, the uppers comes in black, silver and light pink. The best part? A miniature crystal buckle, Vivier’s signature.

Roger Vivier’s clogs for spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

It’s a fun take on the comfort sandal trend and could be a hit among Vivier’s loyal consumers as well as new fans just getting to know the label.

Another star this season is the ‘Tiki Viv’ mule, which takes cues from a heel that Mr. Vivier designed for Dietrich. The over-the-top feather and raffia style — crafted in an array of colors including lavender, orange and pink pastel — features strass and a crystal-covered sphere on the heel.

Roger Vivier’s feather and raffia mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

