Christian Louboutin Debuts Nudes Collection for Men at Paris Fashion Week

Today in Paris, Christian Louboutin staged his spring ’20 presentation in the Musée des Arts Forrains and the collection had all the fun of the fair.

The designer has always been fascinated by the circus as a child and used to visit the museum, which is dedicated to 19th century fairground arts. Alongside a talent for designing shoes, the red sole maven has another less widely known but equally impressive skill. He is an amateur trapeze artist.

The fairground community is known for its inclusivity, and with this in mind, Louboutin used the space as a forum to debut his new Nudes collection for men. Nudes launched for women in 2013, and now special lines of heels and flats are available in eight different shades of skin tone, catering to as many ethnicities as possible.

The men’s Nudes collection comes in four models, a satin sneaker, loafer in studded suede, an espadrille complete with crest detail and a pool slide. There are even matching bags including fanny packs and a cross-body style called the Loubilab pouch that doubles up as a phone charger.

New season sneaker focus is the HappyRui low-top that comes with shimmering panels and lamé details inspired by a ’70s tennis shoe while varsity style baseball boots showcased a new digital repeat logo.

And finally, in a nod to the circus, there were loafers in a whimsical tattoo print, red velvet and patent Derby ‘clown shoes’ with exaggerated toe caps and crystal-festooned loafers in scarlet — perfect for an aspiring ringmaster.

