Christian Lacroix’s Collab With Dries Van Noten Has a Wedding Gown and Sky-High Platforms

Dries Van Noten is already a veteran in his own right with a fierce cult following, but at his runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, he revealed a surprise collaboration with a fashion legend Christian Lacroix that took his spring ’20 collection to a whole new level.

The show’s seating gave the first clue. A rose with the label “DVN*XCLX” was placed on each seat — a nod to the roses that were typically thrown at Lacroix’s shows.

The collection was a perfect mix of both designers, who collaborated in secret for about five months to create the fanciful pieces. They included voluminous coats in a graphic black-and-white motif tinged with rose, and wild floral prints, which were masterfully mixed with other prints like an abstract zebra in grayscale or rich ikat patterns.

Van Noten continued his run on platforms from fall ‘19, outfitting the entire spring ‘20 collection in them. There were massive leopard print boots, mixed media floral brocades and a series of elevated shoes done in Lacroix’s signature hot pink. They included a two-strap sandal, another big bootie, and even a platform thong sandal. The hue appeared throughout the collection, giving it an immediate Lacroix lean.

The final look was a bridal one — another nod to Lacroix’s legendary shows — an organza and feather confection overtop a white tank and trousers, along with a white feather headpiece and gold platforms that kept it in the Van Noten realm. The two designers took a bow with their bride to massive applause.

Lacroix has not been designing under his name since 2009, when he stopped showing his couture collections and his namesake was sold. Since then, he has been using collaborations, like the new Van Noten one, to continue his creative vision.

