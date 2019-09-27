Kylie Jenner Wasn’t at the Balmain Spring 2020 Show — But the Collection Was Still Fit for a Kardashian

Balmain showed its spring ’20 collection today at Paris Fashion Week, and while it garnered a star-studded crowd, one of its most highly anticipated guests wasn’t in attendance: Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul was supposed to make an appearance for the launch of her makeup collaboration with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, but cancelled her trip due to illness.

The makeup collection was not only used for the runway show, but it also available starting today to the public. “Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show,” she posted on Twitter. “I created this so you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event.”

Though Kylie wasn’t in town to celebrate, her mother, Kris Jenner, was there in her place.

Kris Jenner arrives at the Balmain spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from the show’s dazzling makeup, Balmain’s spring ’20 collection brought its usual edginess, this time with pop of colors seen in pink, orange, green and yellow monochrome ensembles. What was a constant was the French House’s signature black and white combination, which was featured in stripes, polka dots, sharp shoulder suiting and deconstructed tuxedo looks.

Geometric shapes played a large role in the line, which also carried over into the Balmain shoes. Silhouettes ranged from flatforms, plexi heels to flat sandals with comfort footbeds, which were all reminiscent of op art.

Balmain spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To see entire the Balmain spring ’20 collection, click through the gallery.

