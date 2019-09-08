Exclusive: You Can Buy Prabal Gurung’s Cowgirl Boots From His Spring 2020 NYFW Show Right Now

Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung’s shoes are always some of the most inventive on the runway, but his footwear line has been on pause for the past few years. Enter Miron Crosby, the bespoke boot label from Dallas, Texas.

Gurung tapped the brand’s co-founders and sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means to create two styles for his spring ’20 collection, which will show Sunday evening during New York Fashion Week.

The Legend boots by Miron Crosby for Prabal Gurung spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miron Crosby

“The Spring Summer 2020 collection asks the question ‘Who Gets to be American?'” Gurung told FN ahead of the show, which also celebrates the 10th anniversary of his label. “It is inspired by classic Americana style and symbolism, and honors the craftsmanship of our country. I can think of no better partner than Miron Crosby to collaborate with in creating beautiful cowboy boots, made in Texas, to accompany the collection.”

“We wanted each design to reflect the theme of Prabal’s collection inspired by a new and modern Americana,” added Means. “We worked extremely close with [him] and his design team to create these styles, selecting leathers and determining stitching and adorning.”

The Means sisters used two different existing styles from their brand and reworked them with Gurung’s spring palette. The “New West” style is a revival of a ’60’s rodeo boot shape, which was originally worn by women, and it features a scalloped edge and pull holes. The Legend, meanwhile, has classic leather fringing and a rose motif. “This is the first time we have used patent in our collection,” said Means of the “New West” style. “We had to source some of the patents from the Ukraine in order to achieve the perfect shades.”

Miron Crosby’s collab with Prabal Gurung for his spring 2020 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miron Crosby

Miron Crosby’s Western boot for Prabal Gurung spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miron Crosby

The styles will retail from $1,895 to $3,995 and are now available on the both MironCrosby.com and the PrabalGurung.com sites.