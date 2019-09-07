Kate Spade Creative Director Nicola Glass Knows That Real NYC Women Wear Flats

Kate Spade transformed New York’s flower-filled Elizabeth Street Garden in Soho into a pink-chaired oasis Saturday morning.

It was the perfect setting for a spring ‘20 collection inspired by the urban, plant-loving woman (i.e. plenty of millennials). Models walked the gravel garden pathway in floral prints, leather neutrals and most carried large potted plants, bouquets, and fans of palm leaves. “When I first moved here, living in the East Village, it was such a joy to find these little pockets of green,” creative director Nicola Glass told FN backstage before the show.

The setting also helped to explain why Glass chose flat, practical shoes to go with her city gardener looks. “All of the styles are very comfortable. We were really looking for flat shoes,” she said. “I think it’s about just the ease of walking, with the idea of women walking in New York City. It’s just more realistic and that’s what my team and I wanted, it’s what we wear.”

Karen Elson walks the Kate Spade spring ’20 runway show at NYFW CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Among the flats were a series of Dr. Scholl’s Original Exercise sandals, which received the Kate Spade treatment in suede and prints with metal studs (which will be shaped as hearts in production). “I’ve always loved Dr. Scholl’s, my mum used to wear them when I was younger,” said Glass. “They’re the kind of shoe for every woman.”

The Original Sandal from the Kate Spade x Dr. Scholl’s collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy

There were also three other styles, a slide sandal (which will start at $98), a flatform done in a knit jacquard and an open, airy sneaker. Spring ‘20 will be the first season in which Kate Spade will produce its footwear in-house.

“Footwear is such a big opportunity for the brand, and we are part of Tapestry, so we can really leverage their resources from a production and quality standpoint and have total control over the design and production,” said Glass.

Casting the show with a variety of real, mostly New York-based women was also important for Glass, and longtime New Yorker and actress Debi Mazar and her daughter walked the runway, along with model Karen Elsen and influencer Lyn Slater of Accidental Icon.

Debi Mazar and her daughter walk in Kate Spade’s spring’20 runway show. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The brand also donated its entire show fee to the NYC public parks for funding of the 1-acre Elizabeth Street Garden, which is in the midst of a fighting for its land ownership.

