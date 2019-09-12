Coach’s Spring 2020 Collection is in The Bag

Coach is a leather goods company, and a bag brand at heart, and that continued to be front and center at it’s spring ’20 show during NYFW. Held on the High Line just outside the Hudson Yards headquarters of the brand and its parent company Tapestry, creative director Stuart Vevers showed another collection filled with vintage, youth-inspired pieces (it still seems like Vevers watches a lot of “Stranger Things”) for American kids (or grownups with nostalgia). The bags included.

A leather trench coat paired with flat leather sandals at Coach 1941 spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The brand had a buzzy week outside of NYFW, with the announcement of Tapestry CEO Victor Luis’s departure and the naming of Jide Zeitlin as his temporary replacement. Coach also announced its new handbag line, Coach Originals, which launched at a separate cocktail event on Friday ahead of the show. Focusing on sustainability, the line goes back to many of the classic Coach shapes from the ’90s and offers pieces that are either restored (entirely vintage), remixed (old materials are pieced together in new, creative ways) or remade, in which classic styles first designed by Coach’s former creative director Bonnie Cashin are created as new silhouettes. The new bags walked the runway in a variety of primary colors and neutrals, and in Coach’s evolving conversation on Americana, they are still something that the customer can really hold onto.

Coach 1941’s flat sandal in black, with a detailed buckle and adorned with an anklet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The brand usually does a variety of sturdy boots, but this season there were none to be seen. In place of them, sandals, sneakers and an ’80s-esque kitten heel walked the runway, which was dotted with celebrities like Jemima Kirke, Rowan Blanchard, Megan Thee Stallion, Quincy Taylor Brown, and Coach ambassador Michael B. Jordan.

The sandals were simple, in simple tanned leather with a wide toe strap and ankle closure with heritage hardware (plus a few anklets for decoration). The sneakers had a Chuck Taylor silhouette, but with wide velcro straps holding them in, in place of laces.

Kaia Gerber at Coach 1941 in leather pants and sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A men’s look from Coach 1941 spring ’20. The collection had unisex sneaker style riffing on classic Converse, plus leather pants and outerwear for both men and women. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Color blocked kitten heels at Coach 1941 for spring ’20.

A Coach Originals bag on the runway at Coach spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See Coach’s 1941 collection on the runway for spring 2020.