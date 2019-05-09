New York Fashion Week Has Been Shortened, but by How Much?

New York Fashion Week is being transformed. In order to strengthen the event, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) will restructure the schedule to comprise of five days and five nights for its spring ’20 shows.

NYFW will begin Friday night, Sept. 6, and end Wednesday night on Sept. 11. Prior to this move, NYFW was held from Thursday to Wednesday.

The change comes from newly appointed CFDA chairman Tom Ford. In March, it was announced that the designer had been tapped to head the organization following news that current leader Diane von Furstenberg was ready to step down from the post. Furstenberg has served as the face of the CFDA for 13 years, working closely with president and CEO Steven Kolb, who joined in 2005.

Ford’s position is effective June 1, but he’s clearly getting a head start.

The shift comes as the state of NYFW continues to be questioned and criticized for both its logistical difficulties and lack of relevance. In recent seasons, fashion power players, including Altuzarra, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Public School and Thom Browne have dropped out of the event.

According to the CFDA, this effort “will serve as the change needed to further globalize New York Fashion Week” as well as support the U.S. market and American talent.

The new NYFW dates will be reflected in the official New York Fashion Week application, which goes live on FashionCalendar.com on May 15.

