The Shoes Everyone Is Talking About at Milan Fashion Week Men’s

Here are the shoes everyone is talking about from Milan Fashion Week’s men’s footwear presentations.

Giuseppe Zanotti Looks Beyond the Sneaker



At Giuseppe Zanotti, the designer said that after peak sneaker, it was time to push things forward. “We need to open another door to connect classic formal [style] with the sneaker world, and push them closer together to create a new standard of shoe,” he said. Among his best looks for spring ’20: a Chelsea boot in tie-dye canvas and a loafer decked out with tie-dye crystal.

Tie-dye canvas boots from Giuseppe Zanotti spring 2020 men’s. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller

Jimmy Choo Gets it On



Sandra Choi’s spring ’20 muse is Marvin Gaye. “He was the godfather of groove,” she said, showing the mood board shots on her phone. The musician’s famous red beanie hat inspired a dip-dye version of Choo’s Diamond sneakers. The season’s hero shoe, the penny loafer, took its style cues from the animal prints Gaye favored in the ’80s.

Animal-print penny loafers from Jimmy Choo spring 2020 men’s. CREDIT: Courtesy

Church’s Goes Back to Its Roots



Following the success of the CH sneaker that launched last season, the Prada-owned heritage house has gone back to its roots. The brand, which was a supplier to the British army, offered up a canvas desert boot called Docklow, reproduced from the archives. It’s light and water-resistant just like the original.

The Docklow boot from Church’s. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller

In the video below, top shoe players discuss the trends they wish would go away.

Want more?

The Biggest Men’s Street Style Trends at Pitti Uomo Spring ’20

Did Gigi, Bella & Lenny Kravitz Break Instagram at the CR Runway for LuisaViaRoma Show?

Gigi and Bella Hadid Bring Back the Power Pump, While Irina Shayk Stomps Out in Platforms at Versace’s Milan Men’s Show