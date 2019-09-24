The Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

In Milan, the world’s shoe capital, it can difficult to pick favorites. Especially after a strong season that had a bit of something for everyone, narrowing down Milan Fashion Week’s top shoes is no small task — and they can’t all be Bottega Veneta.

Here, a countdown of FN’s top 10 shoes of Milan Fashion Week’s spring ’20 season.

10. Prada burnished loafers

Buyers and editors alike praised Prada for its streamlined spring ’20 collection, which also included these traditional loafers in a unique burnished leather. Loafers have been gaining traction lately, and this commercially viable style — with the perfect heel height — should take it into next spring.

Prada’s burnished loafer with woven detailing and an embossed logo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Versace very J-Lo green sandals

Undoubtedly the most ‘Gram-worthy runway of the week, J-Lo’s reprisal of her iconic green dress was epic, to say the least. Versace maximized the moment by creating a series of looks that riffed on the gown, which included these jungle green sandals embellished with oversized paillettes. It’s the second time that the dress has inspired a Versace shoe — earlier this year, the brand did a jungle version of its Chain Reaction sneaker.

Versace’s J-Lo-inspired embellished sandals with oversized paillettes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

8. Jimmy Choo square toe bejeweled flat

Creative director Sandra Choi created her own animal print for spring ’20 and then added signature Choo bling in a retro crystal brooch details. The pump version is insanely elegant, but the square-toed flat version is even more intriguing for its chic versatility — especially in a time when everyone is warming up to the flat.

Jimmy Choo’s new animal print pattern in an embellished pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The square-toed flat version of the animalia pump from Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

7. Casadei embellished sandals

This season, Casadei teamed up with the Ethical Fashion Initiative, a program that’s part of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, to create a capsule collection of nine styles using textiles woven in Burkina Faso, one of the biggest producers of African cotton and a country with a heritage of artisan weaving. Not only will the capsule help develop textile weaving industry in Burkina Faso, but the collection, which includes this woven sandal with a faceted heel that Casadei specially developed, is stunning.

Casadei’s Love The Rithm embellished sandal, part of its partnership with the Ethical Fashion Initiative. CREDIT: Courtesy of Casadei

6. Fendi chunky sling back loafer

Fendi’s sling back loafer with a chunky heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The quest for comfortable, real-life shoes continued in Milan and Fendi answered the call with a series of loafers, done with a sling back and exaggerated chunky heel, are sure to be worn all day, with suits, trousers, jeans, dresses, and anything else, come spring ’20.

5. Sara Battaglia accordion pleated platform

Italian designer Sara Battaglia has made a name for herself with whimsical handbags, but her debut of a footwear collection is even more imaginative. Accordion pleating, polka dots, and cutouts dominated the spring ’20 presentation. This pair of platform sandals with multicolor metallic leather and accordion-pleated bows says it all.

Sara Battaglia’s accordion-pleated metallic platform sandals from her debut footwear collection. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

4. Gianvito Rossi patent leopard platform

The namesake designer had a handful of platforms in his fall ’19 collection, but he went a step further (pun intended) for spring ’20 with a rock-and-roll-themed collection that had plenty sky-high shoes. This pair of patent leather platforms is in a leopard print pattern of perfection.

Gianvito Rossi’s patent leather leopard printed platform sandals. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

3. A new Gucci flat

The Italian brand had major success with its Princetown slide, especially when it was fur lined. Can this pointy toed flat give Gucci an encore? We’ll have to wait to see until it hits stores in spring, but the signature horsebit detailing along with a new silver chain link strap feels like it could be worn with literally anything.

Gucci’s new flat, a pointy toed silhouette with horsebit and chain-link hardware. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Giannico bejeweled platform

Founder and creative director Nicolò Beretta has kept his collections tightly edited, and it’s paid off in crafting Giannico’s image of sumptuous, jewel-toned (and jewel-like) footwear. The addition of a platform as an interpretation of his signature Daphne mule, with its oval-shaped crystal embellishment, fits right in.

Giannico’s new platform sandal in emerald green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giannico

1. Bottega Veneta twisted intrecciato

Is this the next “It” shoe from the “It” brand of 2019? It’s hard to find a fashion insider who is not going gaga over these shoes, and a closer look at the brand’s spring ’20 re-see in Milan revealed that the comfort and cushion of the shoes are a big part of the allure. These sandals puff up Bottega’s traditional intrecciato weave and twist them around. Other designers, take note: Shoes should feel as alluring as they look. That’s true luxury.