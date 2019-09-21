This Italian Designer Just Launched a Clever Shoe Collection — She’s Definitely One to Watch

While it can seem like the mega shoe brands own Milan Fashion Week, several new footwear launches are making waves this season.

The most notable spring ’20 debut in Milan so far? Sara Battaglia’s whimsical new collection, unveiled at her presentation today. The designer — who first made a name for herself with bags and later launched ready-to-wear — debuted 13 shoe styles. Average price points are around 500 euros, or $550 at current exchange.

Some of the strongest looks — brightly-colored flats and D’orsay pumps — include a statement plissé decoration. Platform sandals come adorned with polka dots and a mule has unexpected cutouts.

The names of the graphic styles grab your attention too — among them, the “First Date” mule and the “Bellini” sandal. (All of the shoes feature emerald green soles, mirroring the lining of Battaglia’s handbag collection.)

Sara Battaglia Spring Summer 2020 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

While initial distribution partners are still being finalized, Battaglia’s handbags are stocked at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a-Porter, Printemps, Luisaviaroma and Takashimaya among others.

Here the designer shares more about her vision for shoes.

Why is now the right time to launch footwear?

Sara Battaglia: I believe in healthy, sustained growth — especially in fashion where things tend to move so fast. Each element has to come into being at just the right time. Bags were my first love, and following on from there I decided to step into ready-to-wear. Now, with the arrival of my shoe collection, I feel I am moving ever closer to completing the vision I have of my ideal woman.”

Sara Battaglia Spring Summer 2020 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

What will you offer that’s different than what’s out there?

SB: “I have always felt that something was missing, something that was available once upon a time, but for some reason isn’t anymore. I want to fill that gap. We combine creativity with clean and colorful shapes. We empower a woman to embrace, emphasize and even exaggerate a their natural sense elegance and femininity.”

Sara Battaglia Spring Summer 2020 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Who is your customer, and do you think she will be the same person who buys your shoes?

SB: One of our strengths is our consistency in our aesthetic and brand values. I love when I am told that my collections embody a sense of luxury, wearability and practicality — and of course, an overriding sense of joy and happiness. These values are at the core of what the Sara Battaglia brand is.” Who would you most like to see in your shoes and why?

SB: “I am so lucky that my brand has already been supported and chosen by women I love and admire: people like Queen Rania, Cate Blanchett and Naomi Campbell, strong women with a clear sense of style and a distinctive point of view.

At the end of the day, my real satisfaction comes when I see any woman wearing something I have designed, and feeling better for it. This is the way I feel about my shoes too.”