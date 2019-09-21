This Italian Designer Just Launched a Clever Shoe Collection — She’s Definitely One to Watch

While it can seem like the mega shoe brands own Milan Fashion Week, several new footwear launches are making waves this season.
The most notable spring ’20 debut in Milan so far? Sara Battaglia’s whimsical new collection, unveiled at her presentation today. The designer — who first made a name for herself with bags and later launched ready-to-wear — debuted 13 shoe styles. Average price points are around 500 euros, or $550 at current exchange.
Some of the strongest looks — brightly-colored flats and D’orsay pumps — include a statement plissé decoration. Platform sandals come adorned with polka dots and a mule has unexpected cutouts.
The names of the graphic styles grab your attention too — among them, the “First Date” mule and the “Bellini” sandal. (All of the shoes feature emerald green soles, mirroring the lining of Battaglia’s handbag collection.)
While initial distribution partners are still being finalized, Battaglia’s handbags are stocked at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a-Porter, Printemps, Luisaviaroma and Takashimaya among others.
Here the designer shares more about her vision for shoes.
Why is now the right time to launch footwear?
SB: One of our strengths is our consistency in our aesthetic and brand values. I love when I am told that my collections embody a sense of luxury, wearability and practicality — and of course, an overriding sense of joy and happiness. These values are at the core of what the Sara Battaglia brand is.”
Who would you most like to see in your shoes and why?