Ferragamo Had Leather Socks and Sandals on the Spring 2020 Runway

Salvatore Ferragamo is a leather goods company at its core — something that its creative director Paul Andrew has kept in mind since he joined the Italian luxury house in 2016 as Women’s Footwear Director. Since then, and throughout a few promotions (he is now the brand’s creative director as of February 2019), Andrew has been respectful of that legacy, pulling from the archives for many of the shoes he has put on the runway.

At the brand’s spring ‘20 show in Milan on Saturday, he appeared to paint more outside of those lines, showing a collection with more of a lightness that also brought some new ideas to Ferragamo’s footwear.

Model Binx Walton on the runway at Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’20 in a pair of white Vara flats and white socks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Silk socks and Varas at Ferragamo spring ’20 backstage. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There were still some old ideas thrown in. The first look had model Binx Walton walking in a pair of white leather Vara flats, paired with white silk socks. The brand’s iconic ballerina appeared a few more times in the show, with bright pink shorts, white shirt dresses, giving a primness to the looks.

Related Massimo Ferragamo Will Lead Columbus Day Parade in New York as Grand Marshal Angelina Jolie Sports Head-to-Heel White for Labor Day in Ferragamo Sandals Angelina Jolie's Classic Black Pumps & Versace LBD Are the Chicest Pair at Disney Expo

Yellow Vara flats with socks and leather shorts on the runway at Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Strappy sandals and paperbag leather pants at Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

After that, it was mostly a strappy sandal show, with low, sculptural heels that were monochrome or color blocked. Many were paired with pants, in a leather and with ankle ties that drew attention to the foot. It was Andrew’s version of the “naked” sandal, and a reminder that he is a modern designer, not one who just pulls from archives.

Color blocked strappy low sandals at Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Strappy sandals with a low heel at Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For men, there were variations of the espadrille, done as a sneaker, a boot, and a little hybrid of all of those things.

A men’s look in leather and an espadrille with an ostrich upper at Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There was also a series of PVC sandals done with three straps in multiple translucent colors and a chunky heel. The most puzzling and intriguing part of the entire show was the leather sock that was paired with these shoes. What does a leather sock feel like? Are they lined inside? Do they make your feet sweat — especially on a warm and sunny morning in Milan? Do they help with the slippage that silk fashion socks tend to suffer from when paired with a higher heel?

PVC sandals with leather socks at Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ostrich printed sandals with leather socks on the runway at Salvatore Ferragamo’s spring ’20 show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another color way of Ferragamo’s leather socks and sandals combo for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(A quick Google search on “leather socks” revealed that it is best known as a sock for practicing Muslims who need to keep their feet warm during prayer. Called a ‘”khuffayn,” there is something Margiela-like about them, except that there are no individual toes.)

The shoe lineup backstage at Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Perhaps the socks are just for the show, but come next fashion month in February, they could very well be a thing. Commercially, the sandals were the most viable part of the collection, and their simple, fun, sexy strappy shapes are sure to sell right next to those pious Varas.

Watch FN’s video with fashion week street style star Olivia Palermo below.

Want more?

JLo Just Wore THE Dress on Versace’s Spring 2020 Runway

This Designer Just Launched a Clever Shoe Collection

Gigi, Bella, Kendall and Kaia All Went Down the Runway in Fendi’s New Chunky Heel for Spring 2020