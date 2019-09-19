Jeremy Scott knows that a picture is worth a thousand words. That old saying rings even truer in the Instagram era, which means that the designer and Moschino creative director’s original and campy creations have an even higher currency.

Lately, Scott has raised the stakes. For fall ‘19 a spoof on “The Price Is Right” and mid-century TV game show culture resulted in chandelier shoes and a life-sized TV dinner dress that we still wish Katy Perry had worn to the Met Gala.

A model as a literal work of art, giant gilded frame included, at Moschino spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For spring ‘20, Scott showed a model as an actual work of art; more specifically, a painting ensconced by the largest, most decadent gold leaf frame to ever grace the runway.

Kaia Gerber in a Picasso-like look from Moschino spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The entire collection riffed off of the idea of fashion as art, with a decidedly Pablo Picasso lean. There were dresses shaped as abstract art and even a few guitars, calling to mind the artists’s Cubist renderings of the musical instrument.

Joan Smalls as a Spanish matadora for Moschino spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A flamenco style dress at Moschino spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There were slightly Cubist faces and plenty of paint brush strokes on garments (and actual swipes of paint on the models’ hair). There was also a Spanish twist, with feria dresses in polka dots and ruffles, flamenco music playing, and Joan Smalls in a matador-style getup. Traditional pointy-toed pumps gave punctuation to each individual look.

Gigi Hadid once again as Moschino’s finale bride in a sculptural wedding gown for the spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It makes sense that the designer has museums on the brain — after all, he has his own works of art in them. In May, numerous Moschino looks created by Scott were included in the Costume Institute’s “Notes on Camp,” that same Met Gala that had Perry as a human chandelier for the pink carpet, and a human hamburger once inside the venue. All masterpieces from maestro Scott.

