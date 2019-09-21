Sandra Choi’s Vision for Jimmy Choo Spring ’20: ‘Anything But Plain’

Longtime Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi spoke to FN about the label’s spring ’20 collection, her personal shoe style and an upcoming collaboration with a popular South Korean stylist.

On her vision for the season:

“Anything but plain. I wanted new shapes, and to think about what is beautiful in the world. One of the key parts of Jimmy Choo’s DNA is animal — leopard and zebra. A lot of people talk about it, but I wanted to make my own combinations. It’s all about these mixes, like a flowery leopard and zebra with a pop of color highlight on the heel. You think you know what it is, but you actually might not. You have look at the detail. Apart from that, we also played with the snake, and were inspired about how it intertwined and the movement on the sandal.”

Jimmy Choo spring ’20 platform sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy

The rapid growth of the brand’s sneaker business:

“The world is changing, and we’re changing with it. A trainer doesn’t have to make you run or walk faster. You want to look great, but it’s not about performance. It’s also about alternative heels. Do you really want to struggle? It’s about different combinations, volumes, proportion.”

Jimmy Choo spring ’20 lattice sandal on a chunky heel. CREDIT: Courtesy

Her own evolving shoe style:

“I do sneakers in the morning, if I’m walking to school [with my children], I’m in flats. And then when I get to the office, a lot of the time I’m barefoot, but booties are my go-to. With shoes today, everything goes. When you wear a stiletto, it’s definitely more feminine but when you can venture out to different silhouettes, it [can be more interesting].”

Jimmy Choo spring ’20 leopard bag with embellishment. CREDIT: Courtesy

Collaborating with South Korean stylist Yun-kee Jeong on the upcoming Choo “Diamond” sneaker capsule:

“I met him when I went to Seoul. We got on really well. I didn’t know anyone and he immediately called all of his friends — some do makeup, some are jewelry designers, architects. It was an eclectic bunch of people and we really had a nice exchange. We said, ‘Why don’t we get together and do something?’ He wanted us to bring something to life that he had been thinking of. It’s the idea of a white sneaker with a little bit of highlight.”

Jimmy Choo spring ’20 animal print pump with crystal embellishment. CREDIT: Courtesy