Attico Duo Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio Turn a Milan Chinese Restaurant Into One Fun Speakeasy

Attico designers Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio are known for their over-the-top Milan Fashion Week presentations. On Thursday, they turned a Milan Chinese restaurant into one glamorous speakeasy.

“We always care about the context, and we completely changed the space. It’s very unusual to find this kind of beautiful Chinese restaurant in Milan. This is the only one that looks like this,” said Tordini.

A closer look at shoes from Attico spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy

Magicians, a harpist and actors disguised as dinner-party guests helped complete the designers’ vision for their “supper club.”

The shoe offering this season included upside-down bow pumps in bright hues, slouchy zebra-print boots, and strappy sandals, in addition to simple pointy-toe pumps.

Tordini and Ambrosio have mastered the designer-meets-influencer role, captivating their audience through boththeir collections and their own unique sense of style on display, at the shows or on the street.

Model in Attico spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

But they want the focus to be on their work. “I’ve always been a designer. I think the influencer thing came later,” Tordini said. “With the brand, people appreciate our work and creativity. Hopefully that’s what they [are paying attention to] versus anything else.”

The pair also announced this week they are expanding the label with a new eyewear license, a collection in collaboration with British mainstay Linda Farrow.

Model in Attico spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from Attico spring ’20 collection.