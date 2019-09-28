Helen Mirren Dances on the Runway for the Star-Studded L’Oreal Paris Fashion Show

One of the most fun shows of Paris Fashion Week debuted today and featured makeup looks that popped at the third annual L’Oreal Paris runway show.

Helen Mirren took the term runway to new levels by actually running down the catwalk barefoot in a designer gown. The show included looks from major designers like Balmain, Elie Saab, Giambattista Valli, Koché and more French designers.

Helen Mirren on the runway for L’Oreal Paris’ spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other stars in the runway show were Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Geri “Ginger Spice” Horner, Andie MacDowell and more.

Cabello rocked a blazer with no undershirt, matching trousers and high platform heels. Longoria’s look was also all-black as she wore a turtleneck, paneled leather skirt and high leather black pointed-toe boots.

Camila Cabello on the runway for L’Oreal Paris’ spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Eva Longoria on the runway for L’Oreal Paris’ spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mirren was joined by a few professional models as well, including Doutzen Kroes and Cindy Bruna. Kroes walked in a red dress and a floral gown, both styled with minimalist orange sandals.

Doutzen Kroes on the runway for L’Oreal Paris’ spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bruna’s ensemble was a bit edgier with a glittering silver top and black buckled pants. Her footwear was a set of pointed-toe blue heels with multiple straps and buckles across the top.

Cindy Bruna on the runway for L’Oreal Paris’ spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shuttestock

