Why Some Designers at London Fashion Week Are Opening Their Shows to the Public

Alexa Chung, one of the six designers who will open her London Fashion Week show to the public.

London Fashion Week is starting a new trend by opening its doors to the public this season.

Last month the British Fashion Council announced that tickets to runway shows and other immersive experiences for London Fashion Week will be available for purchase online. Starting at £135 GBP (or $168 USD), consumers can get access to six select runway shows, a series of industry-led panels and a variety of fashion installations.

Designers who will open their shows to the public for the first time include Alexa Chung, Self-Portrait and House of Holland. The six ticketed fashion shows will take place Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

“Fashion Week is a working environment and this would benefit the keen outsiders to learn and experience the ins and out of our industry,” Self-Portrait designer Han Chong told FN. “It is a great way to welcome the public to be part of the fashion conversation and be excited about it.”

A photo from Self-Portrait, FW ’19 show. The womenswear brand has been worn by Zendaya, Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As retail continues to fluctuate and the consumer continues to drive demand, it comes as no surprise that London Fashion Week has gone public.

“The aim (is) to inspire young people and make LFW a cultural city-wide celebration that will introduce fashion to a wider pool of people who may not have previously engaged with it or understand the incredible careers and opportunities that the industry holds,” the British Fashion Council said in its statement announcing the big shift.

The British Fashion Council also stated that London Fashion Week will be a city-wide event this year. Throughout the city, there will be a number of activations and events open to the public. To find out more details and ticket info click here.